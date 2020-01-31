Podcast: Tesla (TSLA) earnings, Tesla Model Y, Porsche Taycan drive, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 earnings, a lot of Tesla Model Y, our first Porsche Taycan drive, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 earnings: beats on revenue and earnings
- Tesla increases Model Y range to 315 miles, production begins now with deliveries in March
- Tesla will deliver 500k+ cars in 2020, 150k capacity in Shanghai already
- Elon Musk on Tesla Cybertruck: it’s better than people realize – there’s more to it
- Tesla Energy is back to growth, thanks to cheap solar subscriptions and Solarglass
- Tesla is close to having a 400-mile electric car, says Elon Musk
- Tesla releases first Model Y production picture, hints at body manufacturing breakthrough
- Tesla unveils new Model Y wheels: Überturbine and Induction wheels
- Tesla could focus Model Y deliveries in Canada to take advantage of incentives
- Tesla Model Y spotted in Canada as rumors of deliveries increase
- Listen to Trump’s dinner guests talk complete nonsense about Tesla and EVs
- First Drive: Taycan is the best Porsche ever and yet just the beginning
- Electric Mini Cooper SE review — lots of fun for not a lot of money
- GM confirms 1000HP, 3 sec 0-60 Hummer EV for fall 2021, Super Bowl video
- GM officially declares Detroit-Hamtramck its first all-EV plant, in the heart of Motor City
- Rivian will start under expected $69,000 price — Cybertruck effect in action?
