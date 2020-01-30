GM confirms 1000HP, 3 sec 0-60 Hummer EV for fall 2021, Super Bowl video

General Motors is officially entering the electric pickup race with the GMC Hummer EV, a possible answer to Tesla’s Cybertruck. The company released clips today from the Super Bowl ad, titled “Quiet Revolution,” which will run on Sunday during the big game. The ad juxtaposes the power and speed of the vehicle with its ‘quiet-ness’. The ad doesn’t build to a crescendo but to complete silence which should be quite interesting for the GMC/Hummer audience.

The only part of the vehicle revealed so far is the grille, a glowing sequence of vertical lights set inside a restyled but familiar Hummer front-end design. The GMC Hummer EV will be fully revealed on May 20, 2020, at General Motors’ Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, where the vehicle will be built. Here are the only specs released so far:

1,000 horsepower

11,500 lb-ft of torque

0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds

So, no info yet about range, price, or volume. However, Stuart Fowle, GMC Communications Manager, told Electrek, “Range will absolutely be competitive with the other electric trucks that have been announced.”

Fowler said that GMC is the brand, and Hummer EV is the vehicle’s name. In fall 2021, when the GMC Hummer EV goes into production, it will join the brand’s lineup of vehicles, including the GMC Sierra and GMC Terrain. Fowler said the electric Hummer will become available to consumers soon after production begins.

Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC, in an official press relase, said:

“GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs, and the GMC Hummer EV takes this to new heights. We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising.”

As rumored, NBA star LeBron James will be in the full commercial.

GM would not say if the GMC Hummer will be the first vehicle off the line at Detroit-Hamtramck, which the company this week announced will be re-tooled to only make electric vehicles. But the GMC Hummer EV is the first confirmed nameplate for a General Motors vehicle to be built in Detroit on the company’s new, dedicated battery-electric truck platform.

GMC is not yet taking pre-orders, but interested consumers can sign up for info updates about the Hummer EV on the company website.

