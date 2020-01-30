Tesla unveils new Model Y wheels: Überturbine and Induction wheels

Tesla has updated all the wheels options for the Model Y – unveiling two more wheel designs in the process: Überturbine and Induction wheels.

Over the last few months, we have seen many new Model Y prototypes with unreleased wheels, including wheels that Tesla first unveiled on the Model 3 prototypes back in 2016 but never released.

After the original unveiling in 2016, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that they “spent a lot of time on those wheels,” and that they plan on bringing them to production.

They never did for the Model 3, but one of them has been spotted on a couple of Model Y prototypes, and we speculated that Tesla might finally bring them to production as exclusive wheels for the electric SUV.

With the start of production and the announcement of the first deliveries in March, Tesla has updated its Model Y online configurator to include two new wheel options:

20’’ Induction Wheels

21’’ Überturbine Wheels

Here are the new Tesla Model Y wheels:

20’’ Induction Wheels 21’’ Überturbine Wheels

Tesla also made the 19″ Gemini wheels standard on all versions of the Model Y.

However, the Gemini wheels were already made available on the Model 3 in China as well as an aftermarket winter wheel and tire package for the Model 3 in North America.

As for the two new wheel designs, they are only available on the Model Y.

The 20’’ Induction wheels are now only offered as a $2,000 option on the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor and Performance versions.

They have been spotted on a Model Y prototype for the first time earlier this month.

The new 21’’ Überturbine Wheels are only available on the Model Y Performance version. They were also previously spotted on a Model Y prototype, but they were first unveiled on the Model 3 prototype in 2016.

The wheel’s design was credited to Joonas Vartola, a car designer who left Tesla in 2016 to become an independent designer in Finland.

Back in 2018, Musk said that Tesla would make that specific design available as an aftermarket upgrade for the Model 3 later in the year, but it never happened.

Now it’s officially getting to production in the Model Y.

Along with the announcement yesterday that Tesla is starting Model Y production and the first deliveries are going to take place in March, Tesla confirmed that the range of the Model Y can now reach 315 miles on a single charge – up from the previously announced 280-mile.

However, the range can only be achieved with the standard 19″ wheels.

The bigger 20″ and 21″ wheel options are going to affect efficiency and reduce the EPA-rated range of the electric SUV to around 280 miles, according to Tesla’s own estimate.

