Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 earnings: beats on revenue and earnings

Tesla has released its financial results and shareholders’ letter for the fourth quarter of 2019 after market close today.

We are updating this post with all the details from the financial results, shareholders letter, and the conference call later tonight.

As we reported in our Q4 earnings preview post yesterday, Wall Street was expecting revenue of about $7.047 billion for the quarter and a gain of $1.62 per share.

Expectations were high this quarter after Tesla destroyed earnings expectations with surprisingly high profits last quarter.

Today, Tesla announced that it made $7.384 billion in revenue and it reported surprising profits of $2.14 per share (Non-GAAP) in Q4 2019 — over expectations for both revenue and earnings.

The automaker continues to improve its financial position with strong results and increased its cash position by almost $1 billion to now $6.3 billion.

Tesla’s stock price jumped over 6% in after-market trading after the earnings results came out. TSLA is now trading at a new all-time high at over $600 per share.

Here’s Tesla’s Q4 2019 shareholder letter in full:

