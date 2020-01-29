Tesla Model Y spotted in Canada as rumors of deliveries increase

- Jan. 29th 2020 11:33 am ET

0

A Tesla Model Y prototype was spotted in Toronto, feeding the rumors that Tesla might start deliveries in Canada.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla could focus on Model Y deliveries in Canada to take advantage of incentives that are soon disappearing.

It may sound unlikely since we don’t know exactly when Tesla plans to start Model Y deliveries, and generally, Tesla doesn’t launch a new vehicle in Canada until at least a few months after the US.

However, a Tesla Model Y prototype has now been spotted in Toronto.

A Tesla owner known as “Kushari” on YouTube posted this video of the Model Y driving on the streets of the Canadian city:

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up, with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast, including one in the snow in the mountains in California.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted in Florida. The automaker was also spotted cold-weather testing the Model Y in Minnesota. Yesterday, we reported on two other Model Y prototypes in Boulder.

CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification, hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

Tesla is expected to give a better idea of the Model Y production and delivery timing during its earnings results today.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla could have brought the Model Y to Canada simply for more cold weather testing, or it could be to get the vehicle homologated for the Canadian market.

I choose to believe the latter out of hope that I was right about Tesla helping Quebec buyers take advantage of the incentives.

I think it could help Tesla deliver thousands of Model Y vehicles in Canada in just a few months.

Of course, that’s if Tesla can produce those cars, but I think we will know more about that later today.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

