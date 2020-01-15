Quick Charge Podcast: January 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is coming soon to Apple Podcasts and Spotify and available now through TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded throughout the week. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Cybertruck T-Shirt
- Tesla again makes 85 kWh battery pack
- Model Y prototype in the snow
- Tesla Solar roof expands to new markets
- $10,000 lease discounts on Chevy Bolt EV
- Mercedes-Benz will sell all-electric EQC in India
- Porsche Taycan Turbo S is new least-efficient EV
- First Ride: Lightyear One
- NYC offers bounties for reporting idling engines
- Electrek Green Energy Brief: IBM to Produce Batteries using Seawater, Oceans show their highest yearly temperature, and Scottish scientists produce 90% recycled brick.
- Blix shifts its electric bicycle business model
- Video Review: Emove Touring electric scooter
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
- Apple Podcasts*
- Spotify*
- TuneIn
- Overcast*
*coming soon
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.