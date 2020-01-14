Tesla turns Cybertruck window-breaking mishap into t-shirt, launches new apparel

Tesla is apparently able to laugh about its window-breaking mishap at the Cybertruck unveiling since it is now launching a new t-shirt featuring the incident, as well as several new apparel and accessories featuring the new electric pickup truck.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last month, it created a lot of talks.

Mostly about how it looked, some people focused more on the insane specs and price, but many were also talking about the unveiling itself.

Tesla claimed that the electric pickup truck was virtually bulletproof:

“Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

To demonstrate this during the unveiling, Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen threw a steel ball at both the prototype’s door and windows.

While the windows didn’t shatter, they did break and from the reaction of the designer and the CEO, it didn’t look like it was supposed to happen.

It resulted in quite a few memes and people taking shots at Tesla, but Musk was quickly able to laugh about it:

Franz throws steel ball at Cybertruck window right before launch. Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha. pic.twitter.com/eB0o4tlPoz — Buff Mage (@elonmusk) November 23, 2019

Tesla is not only laughing about it, but it is now even selling a t-shirt called ‘Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee’, which is “inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event”:

The automaker describes the product on its ‘shop’ website:

“Designed for exceptional comfort and inspired by the Cybertruck unveil event, the Cybertruck Bulletproof Tee is made from 100% cotton and features our signature Cybertruck icon on the back.”

Tesla is selling the new Cybertruck t-shirt for $53.

It was launched last night as part of several new Tesla Cybertruck apparels and accessories, like a new hoodie and trucker hat:

Musk has been talking about expanding Tesla’s lifestyle accessories and apparel for a while now, but new additions to product list are quite rare.

As for the Cybertruck, Tesla said that it plans to launch the two higher-end versions of the Cybertruck in late 2021.

Those two electric trucks will have between 300 and 500 miles of range and be equipped with dual- and tri-motor powertrains.

Musk said that the Cyberquad, an electric ATV, is going to be launched as an option for Cybertruck buyers around the same time as the truck.

Electrek’s Take

I think the bulletproof mishap, which I still refuse to believe was arranged, has been a net positive for Tesla.

The video went viral and brought more eyes to the event resulting in more interest in the electric truck and now they are even selling merch off of it.

If you want yours, get it quick because I bet they will go fast.

