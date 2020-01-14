Tesla prepares massive solar roof expansion in many new markets

Tesla might not be installing solar roofs, now also known as Tesla Solarglass, at a rate of 1,000 roofs per week, but it is quite evidently preparing a massive expansion in many new markets.

In October of last year, Tesla launched version 3 of its Solar Roof tiles, and it saw a significant price decrease through optimization and faster installation.

We posted a Tesla Solar Roof V3 real quote comparison showing the price dropped by 40%.

CEO Elon Musk wants a fast ramp-up of production and installations for the new version of the solar roof, but Tesla needs to hire a lot of new installers.

We learned that Tesla has received strong interest for the solar roof nationally after the price decrease, but it will only be available in markets where Tesla has installation crews.

Last month, we reported on where Tesla first planned to expand solar roof installations based on its efforts to hire a lot of roofers in some regions.

It was primarily in California, Texas, and Florida.

Now Tesla has added many more job listings for Solarglass roofers across the US in preparation for expansions in several new markets.

Here are all the new Tesla Solarglass markets:

Arizona Phoenix

Colorado Parker

Connecticut Hartford

Delaware Wilmington Seaford

Florida Fort Lauderdale

Hawaii Mililani

Oregon Portland

Maryland Hunt Valley / Baltimore

Massachusetts Marlborough Taunton

New York Bethpage New Windsor

New Jersey Blackwood Pine Brook

Texas Austin

Utah Draper



Tesla is also planning several training centers to train roofers to install the solar roof tiles. The company is also supposed to open up installations to third-party companies.

Last year, Musk said that they will have installation crews compete at a new test structure at the Fremont factory to see who could install the new solar tiles faster and better.

Musk listed “accelerating the rate of solar installations” as one of Tesla’s “two most critical priorities” for the end of 2019.

The CEO also promised a rapid production ramp of solar roof tile production at Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo.

He talked about 1,000 roofs per week by the end of last year, but it’s unlikely that Tesla hit that goal. We should know more at Tesla’s next earnings report.

