Watch Tesla test Model Y prototype in the snow

A Tesla Model Y prototype has been spotted being road-tested in the snow in the mountains in California earlier this week.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing.

Now Christopher Radoff and his wife even spotted Tesla test a Model Y prototype in the snow going through the Donner Pass in the northern Sierra Nevada range:

Obviously, the footage is not very good since it was in the middle of a snowstorm, but the vehicle clearly appears to be a pre-production Model Y.

Tesla vehicles have proven to perform extremely well in the snow, especially the dual-motor AWD versions of Tesla’s vehicles.

However, Tesla has faced criticism in the past for being a “California company” and not always thinking about living with the vehicle in tougher climates.

Tesla’s Model 3 has faced some issues during its first winter in the north and Tesla recently even started giving out new ‘All-Weather Protection Kit’ for free to owners where the winters are more difficult.

We recently shared a post about preparing your Tesla Model 3 for the winter with good tires, mats, and some tips.

As for the Model Y, CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

We reported yesterday that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification – hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

