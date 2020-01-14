Watch Tesla test Model Y prototype in the snow

- Jan. 14th 2020 9:17 am ET

0

A Tesla Model Y prototype has been spotted being road-tested in the snow in the mountains in California earlier this week.

In March of last year, Tesla unveiled the Model Y, an all-electric crossover based on the Model 3, with up to 300 miles of range.

Over the second half of 2019, Tesla has been conducting some Model Y tests on public roads.

The Model Y prototype sightings ramped up with several different vehicles spotted mainly in California and on the West Coast.

Last month, a Model Y prototype was spotted all the way in Florida.

Tesla has been ramping up its tests on public roads, and several more Model Y prototypes have been spotted in testing.

Now Christopher Radoff and his wife even spotted Tesla test a Model Y prototype in the snow going through the Donner Pass in the northern Sierra Nevada range:

Obviously, the footage is not very good since it was in the middle of a snowstorm, but the vehicle clearly appears to be a pre-production Model Y.

Tesla vehicles have proven to perform extremely well in the snow, especially the dual-motor AWD versions of Tesla’s vehicles.

However, Tesla has faced criticism in the past for being a “California company” and not always thinking about living with the vehicle in tougher climates.

Tesla’s Model 3 has faced some issues during its first winter in the north and Tesla recently even started giving out new ‘All-Weather Protection Kit’ for free to owners where the winters are more difficult.

We recently shared a post about preparing your Tesla Model 3 for the winter with good tires, mats, and some tips.

As for the Model Y, CEO Elon Musk said that he expects Tesla to hit volume Model Y production by mid-2020, which means that production would start in the next few months.

We reported yesterday that Tesla Model Y got its CARB certification – hinting at deliveries potentially starting soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

The Model Y is Tesla's upcoming all-electric compact SUV built on its third generation vehicle platform.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X