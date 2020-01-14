Review: 25 MPH full-suspension Emove Touring electric scooter (Discount code!)

Wouldn’t it be great if an electric scooter combined the speed, comfort and quality of larger electric scooters with the size and affordability of the cheaper budget scooters? Well now there is with the Emove Touring electric scooter.

I find this scooter to truly be the Goldilocks option when it comes to electric scooters, getting you up to the speeds of the bigger players in the market while still keeping the format as small and convenient to carry as possible.

But before we get into the nitty gritty details, let’s check out the tech specs.

Emove Touring electric scooter tech specs

Emove Touring electric scooter video review

Check out my video review below to see the scooter carving up the street (and some grass too). Then read on for my full review.

Why this scooter?

I’ve ridden and reviewed a ton of electric scooters. And while I don’t want to overgeneralize here, many electric scooters can be divided into two groups. There are the small, lightweight electric scooters that are inexpensive but slow and there are the big, heavy electric scooters that offer faster speeds and higher power.

At just 39 lbs (17 kg), the Emove Touring electric scooter fits nicely in between these two groups. It’s light enough to fold up and carry for short periods, and is certainly easy enough to lift into a car. But it still gets you up over 25 mph (40 km/h) and has a big enough battery to cover any standard commute that you’d want to perform on an electric scooter. The battery isn’t quite as large as the one found in Emove’s larger scooter, but it gets the job done just fine for any normal person’s commute.

Priced at $899, the Emove Touring e-scooter also falls in between those two groups on price. These days the nicer 15 mph (25 km/h) scooters have prices approaching $700 anyways, so for just another $200 you can nearly double the speed AND add in full suspension.

So while $899 isn’t cheap, it’s actually a deal compared to standard electric scooters. And we’ve got a coupon code for you too, so stick around until the end of this review if you want to save even more on this scooter.

When I compare the Emove Touring to standard budget-level electric scooters, it positively blows them away. On flat ground hit 43 km/h (26.7 mph), which actually exceeded the manufacturer’s rating. And the power of a 750 W peak motor is a night and day difference compared to cheaper electric scooters. That’s the difference between being able to climb a moderate hill or having to push it up in a walk of shame.

Perhaps the biggest difference though is the suspension. Some budget scooters offer front suspension. Few offer rear suspension. I don’t know of any budget-level electric scooters that offer full suspension. But having it is a serious upgrade in terms of comfort and ride quality.

Not only does full suspension make road travel nicer by removing the shock and vibration, but it also makes grass and other light off-road riding possible without shaking the bones out of your wrists and ankles. I was regularly taking shortcuts across the park and hopping curbs on a lightweight scooter that looked far out of place performing these maneuvers.

I’d say that the scooter even folds better than budget e-scooters. It not only has a better folding mechanism for the stem, but it has an adjustable (i.e. telescoping) stem and the even the handlebar ends fold in.

That makes the scooter as narrow as possible, which is great for stuffing under a subway bench or under your desk at work.

To wrap it up, the Emove Touring is simply a nice set of features and performance wrapped up in a quality package. You get your standard lights and mechanical brakes combined with higher than average speed and enough battery to remove range anxiety from your commute. I call that a deal at $899.

But because we take of you guys here at Electrek, we’ve scored a coupon code to take an extra $60 off the price. Simply enter the code ELECTREK at checkout and you’ll be scooting around on your own Emove Touring electric scooter for a discount.

