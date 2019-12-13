Gift guide 2019: The best electric bikes, e-scooters, and e-skateboards this year

Who doesn’t love a great electric bicycle, scooter, or skateboard? Not only do they make great commuter vehicles, but they’re a ton of fun too!

E-bike, e-scooter, and e-skateboard gift guide

At Electrek we get the chance to test all sorts of light electric vehicles throughout the year.

From small and sensible commuter e-bikes up to giant (yet fun!) three-wheeled e-bike monstrosities and even 50 mph electric scooters, we get to see and ride a bit of everything.

That gives us the unique opportunity to sort through the mass of options and find some of the best choices for holiday gifts.

Below you’ll find a smattering of electric bicycles, e-scooters, and e-skateboards across a range of styles and price tags.

And make sure you check out our video summary too so you can see these EVs in action.

Video gift guide

Electric bicycles gift guide

Lectric XP folding fat-tire electric bike

One of my favorite bang-for-your-buck electric bikes this year has been the Lectric XP folding fat-tire e-bike.

These fat tire bikes are just so much fun because you can ride over just about any terrain with confidence.

And with the Lectric XP, you get a 28 mph (45 km/h) and 750 W e-bike for just $879 – that’s a deal that is essentially unbeatable in today’s electric bicycle market.

See our full Lectric XP review here.

Lectric XP folding fat-tire e-bike

RadRunner fat tire electric bike

If you want to go one step up from the Lectric XP, the $1,299 RadRunner is a great option.

It’s one of the classic e-moped style bikes with a drop frame and long bench seat. You can even get a footpeg upgrade to carry passengers, turning it into a true utility e-bike.

It only tops out at 20 mph (32 km/h) which is a bit of a bummer, but the bike is well made and comes from a reputable company. And you can take an additional $50 off the purchase price here.

See our full RadRunner review here.

RadRunner electric utility bike

RadRover fat tire adventure e-bike

One more step up the fat tire e-bike ladder is the RadRover, which has larger 26″ wheels that also sport wide 4″ fat tires.

The RadRover is definitely one of those go-anywhere-do-anything e-bikes. At $1,499, it is fairly priced for a big, fun, adventurous e-bike that can handle a calm bike lane or a winding forest trail on the same day.

And just like the RadRunner, you can save $50 on the purchase price here.

See our full RadRover review here.

RadRover fat tire electric bike

EUNORAU AWD snow e-bike

If you’re ready to just go nuts with your fat tire bike, check this one out. You get not one but two motors mounted in fat tire wheels, meaning you can seriously tear up the trail. Whether its snow, sand, dirt or grass, the EUNORAU AWD fat tire e-bike is basically going to handle everything. It’s priced at $1,699 which makes it more expensive than all of the previous e-bikes on this list, but it’s probably worth it for the sheer fun. It doesn’t live up to some full-suspension AWD fat tire e-bikes we’ve tried, but at least it’s more affordable.

See our full EUNORAU AWD e-bike review here.

EUNORAU AWD fat tire snow bike

Ride1up Roadster Ghost

If you’re planning to ride mostly on asphalt, a fat tire bike is probably overkill. In that case, there are some great road-centric electric bikes out there like the Ride1up Roadster Ghost.

It’s priced at an amazing $849 and yet can hit nearly 28 mph.

The narrower tires are perfect for an efficient commuter e-bike.

See our full Ride1up Roadster Ghost e-bike review here.

Ride1up Roadster Ghost

Priority Embark e-bike

If you’re committed to replacing your car with an e-bike and you want a bullet-proof, dependable and nearly maintenance-free e-bike that you can hammer on daily, the Priority Embark deserves some serious consideration. It’s a pedal-assist e-bike with an internally geared rear hub, a Bosch mid-drive, and a Gates carbon belt drive system.

The bike is simply a pleasure to ride, makes zero chain noise and requires almost zero maintenance. There aren’t even any brake cables to fiddle with since it has hydraulic brakes!

Of course, bikes of this production quality aren’t cheap, and the Priority Embark is priced at $3,999. But trust me, it’s worth it if you’re serious about riding your e-bike daily.

See our full Priority Embark e-bike review here.

Priority Embark electric city bike

Electric scooter gift guide

Electric scooters are ultra-convenient commuter vehicles due to their smaller size and lighter weight construction.

CityRider electric scooter

One of my favorite low-cost electric scooters is the CityRider electric scooter.

It’s only an 18 mph (30 km/h) electric scooter, but that’s enough for most city commuters. Plus it’s the only scooter I know of to come with a wooden deck, which is pretty cool in my opinion.

The CityRider is priced at $499 and can get you an honest 10 miles (16 km) which is a pretty fair price.

See our full CityRider electric scooter review here.

CityRider electric scooter

WideWheel electric scooter

This is one of the most fun electric scooters out there for around $1,000. To be fair, it’s priced at about $1,099, which doesn’t quite sneak it into the three-digit category, but the scooter is absolutely worth it.

The dual-motor version has a pair of 500 W motors and the scooter can reach 25 mph (40 km/h), plenty fast for city needs. The dual suspension makes the scooter more comfortable, especially over bumpy surfaces like cobblestones, brick sidewalks, and sidewalk cracks.

This scooter can take you to work and then hit the trails on the way home – it’s comfortable on nearly any surface.

See our full WideWheel electric scooter review here.

WideWheel electric scooter

Mantis electric scooter

Ok, here’s where things get a little bit nuts. This is a 40 mph (64 km/h) electric scooter with long-travel dual suspension. You can practically ride this electric scooter down stairs.

It’s also got huge power from dual 1,000 W motors. Plus it can get over 50 miles (80 km) of range, making it a seriously good commuter scooter. You could probably get away with charging this scooter once a week or less.

Add in hydraulic brakes and the deal gets even better.

At $1,649 to $2,299 depending on the model, this scooter isn’t cheap. But it is very well made and can travel at speeds as fast as some electric motorcycles, so it’s definitely going to excite anyone who takes it for a spin.

See our full Mantis electric scooter review here.

Electric skateboard gift guide

Despite being a bit riskier, electric skateboards provide a certain thrill that e-bikes and e-scooters can’t match. If you or your loved one is looking for a bit of an adrenaline rush to mix into a typical commute or ride, an electric skateboard could be the ticket.

WowGo 3 electric skateboard

The WowGo 3 is one of the standard budget electric longboards, but its performance is certainly better than its price. At $599, it rides like a board twice its price.

The board features two rear hub motors, meaning you never have to worry about belt alignment issues like belt-driven boards. The wooden deck is nice and flexy, giving you good bounce and shock absorption. The board features high-end Paris trucks – something you don’t normally find a board of this price level.

Make sure you use the coupon code Electrek30 at checkout to save $30 on the price.

See our full WowGo 3 electric skateboard review here.

WowGo 3 electric longboard

Exway X1 Pro

The Exway X1 Pro is a bit pricier at around $899, but it’s probably the smoothest riding electric longboard I’ve ridden. The throttle response is perfect as if it melds with my mind and knows what I’m thinking.

But the biggest advantage of the Exway X1 Pro is that it conceals the batteries within the deck, meaning the entire deck is smooth and flat – no big battery or controller bumps. That makes it much easier carry and it just looks better too.

The deck isn’t quite as flexy, but they give you a spongey grip tape to add a bit more shock absorption into the board.

See our full Exway X1 Pro electric skateboard review here.

Exway X1 Pro electric skateboard

Backfire Ranger X2

While the previous two electric longboards are great for street riding, you’ll need an all-terrain board if you want to hit the trails. The Backfire Ranger X2 has large all-terrain wheels with airless rubber tires that allow you to ride on dirt, grass, gravel and packed sand, though loose sand can still be a bit of a challenge.

The board is incredibly powerful and works great as a dual-purpose on/off-road board. Even though it is designed for off-road usage, the big wheels help it tame city streets as well, meaning railroad crossings, potholes, and other standard skateboard hazards become mere blips on your ride.

If you want a board that can handle anything that a commute can throw at it, this is the answer. Though at $1,199, it’d be fair to say that it’s a bit more to swallow.

Backfire Ranger X2 all-terrain electric longboard

And there you have it, our recommendations for some great electric bikes, scooters, and skateboards to buy for your loved ones this year. Or better yet, for yourself. Hey, you’ve been good this year – you deserve something nice!

