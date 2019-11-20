This summer I got the chance to check out an early production prototype of the Lectric XP fat tire electric bicycle. The bike was so much fun, I told the company that I had to try out the full production version. And boy am I glad I did!

Lectric XP fat tire e-bike

As much fun as the original prototype was, the production version has proven to be even better.

The bike has better fit and finish, improved packaging for safer shipping (no more dinged fender!), and the bike just looks nicer to boot!

When it comes to the ride, the experience is hilariously fun. The fat tires roll over nearly anything, and the motor is powerful enough to climb hills or tear it up through grass and dirt.

Basically, it’s an all-round e-bike that can handle everything from an urban commute to a day at the beach. And with its current early Black Friday sale price of $879 (marked down from $1,099), this e-bike is a crazy good deal.

Lectric XP video review

Watch me test out the Lectric XP below, then read on for my full review!

Lectric XP tech specs

Motor: 500 W (800 W peak) geared rear hub motor

500 W (800 W peak) geared rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph) ships with user-unlockable 20 mph speed limit

45 km/h (28 mph) ships with user-unlockable 20 mph speed limit Range: 45-80 km (25-50 mi) depending on pedal assist level (25 miles is better throttle-only estimate)

45-80 km (25-50 mi) depending on pedal assist level (25 miles is better throttle-only estimate) Battery: 48V 10.4 Ah (500 Wh) using LG cells

48V 10.4 Ah (500 Wh) using LG cells Charge time : 4-6 hours

: 4-6 hours Weight : 26.7 kg (59 lb)

: 26.7 kg (59 lb) Max load: 125 kg (275 lb)

125 kg (275 lb) Brakes: Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Tektro mechanical disc brakes Extras: Large LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, 5 pedal assist speed settings, half-twist throttle, removable and lockable battery, and rack/fenders included standard.

Ride experience

I love 20-inch fat bike wheels. They are a small enough diameter to offer great torque and yet have large enough width to let you bounce over anything. With low enough pressure, they almost make up for the lack of suspension in the Lectric XP.

When you’re riding over sand, grass, dirt, and tree roots, you’ll want to rise up out of the saddle anyways, but those big tires help absorb the bumps and are simply a hoot for tearing it up on unforgiving terrain.

As much fun as the bike is off-road, though, most people will be using the Lectric XP for more utilitarian purposes. Whether as a daily commuter or an RV folding e-bike for getting around the local town or campsite, the Lectric XP is definitely a tootin’ around kind of e-bike. The bike is comfortable and can fit a range of different-sized riders, thanks to the adjustability built into the handlebars and seat.

And with higher-end components than you’d expect for the $879 price, the bike feels solid underneath you. We’re talking full metal pedals, nicely designed locking folding mechanisms, built-in lights, metal fenders, an included rear rack that actually feels quite solid (and is much wider than most wimpy racks), disc brakes, Shimano drivetrain — the works, basically. These are all components that you’d expect to find on a bike well north of the $1,000 mark, not south of it.

We’ve reviewed plenty of budget e-bikes that cost nearly this much, yet featured no-name bike components and offered half the power of the Lectric XP.

The one area I’d like to see improved on the Lectric XP is perhaps the battery capacity. To be fair, 500 Wh is pretty good, but with the fat tires requiring more energy to spin and the fun factor of the bike helping to keep riders on it longer, 600 or 700 Wh would have been great. But of course with frame-enclosed batteries like the one hidden inside the Lectric XP, there’s a limit on the amount of battery cells you can stuff in there. And the advantages of not having an ugly, bulky battery bolted to the frame might actually be enough to sway me away from thinking I need a bigger battery.

When it comes to speed, the Lectric XP employs an interesting strategy. It ships as a 20 mph (32 km/h) e-bike. That keeps it legal anywhere that limits e-bikes to Class II speeds. But riders can enter the bike’s computer via the handlebar display and adjust the speed limit up to 28 mph (45 km/h) if they please. And of course those riders become responsible for ensuring they are riding in areas where such speeds are legal, and doing so responsibly.

It’s a great way to offer the best of both worlds, in my opinion. It’s a Class 2 legal e-bike that can be easily “hacked” for higher speeds. Sounds good to me!

Summary

Look, this is the real deal: The Lectric XP is simply a fun and affordable e-bike. It’s not the sexiest or the flashiest or the most ruggedized. But it’s comfortable, works well, and you could buy two of them for less than the cost of one bike from some of the competition. That way you and your partner can ride together — what’s not to like about that?

So I can absolutely recommend the Lectric XP for anyone who wants a good e-bike on a budget, especially an e-bike that can cover a wide range of terrain.

Make sure you hurry if you want to catch the $879 deal on the Lectric XP. Though to be perfectly honest, the bike is worth every penny at its full $1,099 MSRP.

What do you think of the Lectric XP? Let us know in the comments below!

