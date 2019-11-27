Electric Snow Cycling: Dual motor e-bike

If you ever thought “I need two motors on an electric bike”, you’re not alone. The rush, the challenge, the thrill of new terrain, new seasons, and new hills is quite appealing. It’s far less likely you’ve ever thought: “I need two motors to get to work” but, in case you did, you’re also covered. With a strange combination of components and accessories, EUNORAU has made an amazingly fun and somehow useful dual motor electric bike.

I had a lot of fun on this bike, ripping and throttling in the snowy field and trails. It was great to see the old trails in a new way, and breath some life into winter once again. One of my favorite aspects of electric bikes is seeing new things, new places, and breathing in the fresh air. Normally I have to ride further and further away to accomplish those things. Today I was able to do all of them in an old familiar backyard trail.

Hills, rocks, snow, gravel, pavement and some ice was no problem for the wide tires and dual motors. As you can imagine, the dual motors eat through the battery pretty quickly. I turned in at about 7 miles with 1/3 battery life. None the less, for a fun-filled machine, there’s a small and important place for this unique bike.

EUNORAU FAT-AWD tech specs

Motor: 350W Rear, 250W Front geared hub motors

350W Rear, 250W Front geared hub motors Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) with pedal assist

20 mph (32 km/h) with pedal assist Estimated Range: 10 miles (16 km)

10 miles (16 km) Battery: 48 V 10 Ah (480 Wh)

48 V 10 Ah (480 Wh) Weight : 62 lb (28.12 kg)

: 62 lb (28.12 kg) Tires: 26″ x 4″ Kenda Juggernaut

26″ x 4″ Kenda Juggernaut Drive train : Shimano Altus

: Shimano Altus Brakes: Promax 160mm Mechanical Disc

Promax 160mm Mechanical Disc Extras: Motor selector switch (Front, Rear or Both), LED display, removable battery, metal fenders, lights, rear rack

Dual motor e-bikes, a tough nut to crack

We’ve seen a number of dual motor bikes in the past, sometimes from very reputable companies, but the reception has been mixed. I’ve tried dual motor bikes with lack-luster performance, all of them as pedal-assist only bikes.

Last year I tried this bike, the EUNROAU FAT-AWD, but I was without snow and stuck looking to industrial gravel to test the limits. While I had a bit of fun, I had to get in the elements to understand what this bike is made for. By no means am I suggesting that the FAT-AWD is an engineering marvel (far from it). But I think the pursuit of a perfect pedal-assist AWD is yet to be discovered. Slap a throttle on it, let’s go!

Two motor e-bike with one throttle

Having a throttle made all the difference in the world. Getting some juice on the motors without having to pedal means faster, predictable engagement. So many mountain bike skills are left at home: gear selection, pedal placement, even balance. Having a throttle allowed me to put the seat low, use my legs for balance and make tight turns with increasing risk. The regular bike controls didn’t disappear, they just took a back seat while blasting through the snow. It really felt like a new sport to me, something in-between dirt biking and electric bikes.

E-bike for winter commutes

This fat tire, dual motor, full-throttle adventure bike also has a domesticated side: a rear rack to carry light cargo, front and rear lights to stay safe and fenders to stay clean for work. If you need to commute in the loose snow, and you need a moderately cheap electric bike to do it, this very well could be the ticket. I didn’t use the front fender, mostly because when I ride in the snow, I’m already wearing weather-proof snow gear. My home of Salt Lake City is no stranger to snow, but even here I would only need dual motors for commuting about 5 times a year. How often would I use it for adventure? Probably once a week during the winter.

Snow e-bike welcomes the winter

Using the dual motor bike to access snowy trails cut-off by the elements has been so much fun. Something so amazing has been hidden for so long, and once you discover it, you want nothing more than to explore. It’s like having an old friend for many years, and all a sudden you learn they can breakdance. The wide tires can access more trails based on traction, and the dual motors put the power to those tires enabling climbs in slippery conditions.

Cheap e-bike, right on the money

EUNORAU makes no bones about their operation; Chinese import bikes with a touch of service and good prices. The FAT-AWD is priced at $1,699, which is not all that bad. The mechanical components aren’t the greatest, and the overall design isn’t winning any awards, but if this bike were priced too high, it would be a tough sell.

For someone who has enough money for a stable of electric bikes, with a variety of uses, this would be a great addition. If you’re looking for an all-out winter wonder machine, this would be a great contender. A fully equipped bike for active snowing conditions? Yeah, sign me up! The EUNORAU FAT-AWD carries some great torque and bragging rights, but for a more subdued, efficient, or practical bike … well … stay tuned to Electrek!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.