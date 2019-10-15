WowGo 3 electric skateboard: who knew a $599 e-longboard could be this good?

There are a lot of fancy (and expensive) electric skateboards out there. But it’s the budget boards that are most popular among students, new riders, and anyone looking for high value with low cost. The WowGo 3 is one of the favorites of the electric skateboard community when it comes to bang for buck, so we took a deep dive into this review to see how good the budget-priced WowGo 3 electric skateboard could be.

First off, even though these are often referred to as electric skateboards, they’re really electric longboards. The 38 inch (97 cm) bamboo deck of the WowGo 3 is long enough to give you a nice stable ride while still carving nicely in the corners.

Under the WowGo 3’s deck you’ll find the common split case design with the battery up front and the dual speed controllers in the rear. The rear also supports the dual hub motors.

But how well can a $599 electric longboard ride? Check out my video review below to see it in action, then read on for the whole story. Don’t miss the end of the article, where you’ll find a unique code to take $30 off the price, bringing it down to just $569.

WowGo 3 video review

WowGo 3 e-skateboard tech specs

Motors: Dual rear hub motors (no belt drive)

Dual rear hub motors (no belt drive) Battery: 6 Ah battery with Samsung 30Q cells or 8 Ah battery with Samsung 40T cells

6 Ah battery with Samsung 30Q cells or 8 Ah battery with Samsung 40T cells Range: 12-14 miles (19-22 km) with 6 Ah battery, 17-20 miles (27-32 km) with 8 Ah battery

12-14 miles (19-22 km) with 6 Ah battery, 17-20 miles (27-32 km) with 8 Ah battery Top speed: 24 mph (39 km/h)

24 mph (39 km/h) Max hill climb gradient: 25-30%

25-30% Max load: 280 lb (127 kg)

280 lb (127 kg) Weight: 17.2 lb (7.8 kg)

How well does it skate?

First off, the WowGo 3 is a really comfortable board.

That bamboo deck is nice and flexible, which means when you hit sidewalk cracks, bumps in the road, or other imperfections, you get a nice spring to absorb it.

It also features 90 mm wheels with 78A hardness scale polyurethane. Again, that’s just going to help give a nicer, smoother ride. Plus the big diameter means you’ll have better luck rolling over obstacles like sticks and pebbles in your path. It’s still best to avoid those kind of hazards, but the large wheels will keep your board moving in more instances where avoidance isn’t an option.

And let’s face it, avoidance isn’t always an option.

The WowGo 3 ships with Paris trucks as well, which is a nice upgrade over those cheaper $300 Amazon special electric skateboards.

What really impresses me about the WowGo 3, though, is the power and the braking. Those two things are directly related, as more powerful motors also give more powerful motor braking.

From a dead stop, the WowGo 3 has a strong pull. It’s not quite as strong as some other boards in its class, such as the Exway X1, but it’s more than I ever need, and it feels plenty sporty to me. And when it’s time to stop, the braking on the WowGo 3 is excellent.

I consider braking to be one of the major differentiators between cheap boards and boards that are worth their weight. And Wowgo has figured out the braking. Even going down steep hills, the WowGo 3 can nearly plant itself. On flat ground, you better be hanging on if you push the controller into full brakes.

Speaking of the controller, the WowGo 3 has a nice and comfortable remote with an easy to read screen. There’s nothing particularly innovative about the remote, but that’s ok with me. It follows the standard pistol grip design and has a comfortable thumbwheel for acceleration and braking. I’ve seen some companies get fancy with their remotes, and while the innovation can sometimes be interesting, I prefer a familiar and comfortable design any day of the week.

At just 17 pounds (7.8 kg), the WowGo 3 is light enough to carry comfortably. The dual case design with the separated battery and controller always seems to make boards a little less intuitive to carry, but the WowGo 3 is balanced nicely and carries almost as well as flat deck boards.

And the price is hard to beat. Sure, there are boards for less than $599, but if you go below this level, then you really start making sacrifices. Either the brakes are weak, the boards can’t climb hills, or you get a stiff board with cheap bushings, wheels, and trucks.

The WowGo 3 feels like a nice balance in terms of cost and performance. It’s not going to beat a Boosted Stealth, but you can also buy three of the WowGo 3 for the cost of the Boosted Stealth.

Plus, you can take $30 off the price of the WowGo 3 if you use the code Electrek30 at checkout. No need to thank us. 😉

So if you’ve been looking for the perfect budget board to cruise your campus or city, the WowGo 3 has some pretty strong bang for your buck.

