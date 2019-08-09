Porsche Taycan world premiere set for September 4 (6 a.m. PDT, 9 a.m. EDT, 3 p.m. CEST)

After seeing the first non-employee review of the upcoming Porsche Taycan this morning, Porsche has now announced that the Taycan will be debuted worldwide with three simultaneous events in Germany, China, and Canada.

The event will be livestreamed on Porsche’s website, at a link that currently shows a countdown timer stating the time until the stream goes live.

We don’t have a lot of details on the event yet, except that Porsche says that former F1 and Porsche Le Mans driver Mark Webber, who has driven the car before, will be there at the reveal.

We do have a fair amount of details about the car, though Porsche hasn’t told us everything yet. The car will be capable of 250 kW charging (and later, 350 kW in 2021), it will have a base 80 kWh battery pack with optional 96 kWh pack, and will put out between ~300-600 horsepower, depending on battery and motor options.

All of this is helped by the Taycan’s 800-volt battery pack voltage, which makes faster charging and more power easier to achieve. Most EVs run around 400 volts.

It gives the Taycan enough power to achieve a 0-60 time of “significantly less than 3.5 seconds,” and higher-speed performance should be helped by a two-speed gearbox. It won’t be able to accelerate as quickly as the quickest Teslas, but Porsche wants the Taycan to be able to maintain high speeds for longer periods of time, for racing and autobahn purposes.

Porsche has claimed that repeatability of performance is particularly important to them, as displayed in today’s fully charged video where they did 30 back-to-back hard launches from 0-200km/h (124mph). Porsche also wants the Taycan to be able to easily handle laps around the Nurburgring, targeting a sub-8 minute time. They’ve been spied testing there on multiple occasions.

The car has a rumored starting price of roughly $80,000, though higher-spec models will be significantly more expensive.

Stay tuned for the event on September 4, we’re sure to hear a few more fun things when we get a full reveal of the car.

Electrek’s Take

We’ve been quite excited about the Taycan all along, ever since it was the Mission E prototype.

Of all the incumbent automakers, VW AG, of which Porsche is a subsidiary, has had the most to say about their future electric car plans, but very little has actually panned out so far. For a large company that makes over 10 million cars per year, they currently have a rather anemic all-electric offering.

But of all the incumbent sub-brands, Porsche has always seemed like it has the best chance of doing electric the right way. While they are steeped in tradition (the 911 looks about the same as it did in the 1960s), they also put a premium on engineering and have not been afraid to push the cutting edge at times.

The Porsche 918 was one of the first times plug-in hybrid technology was applied to the hypercar market, which helped to normalize that among racing enthusiasts. The Taycan should help to sell EV technology to Porsche’s notoriously loyal and traditional customer base, which can only be a good thing.

We hope they get it together, though, and focus on selling the car to new customers, rather than making silly comparisons to the current EV leader, or taking up space at Tesla Superchargers to sell to buyers who already have made the switch.

