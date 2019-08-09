Watch Porsche Taycan perform 30 consecutive 0-124 mph launches

Porsche has been pushing the idea that the Taycan is going to be the first performance all-electric car with repeatable power, and to prove it, they let a YouTuber do 30 consecutive 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) launches.

The German automaker has previously mentioned that unlike Tesla’s performance vehicles, the Taycan is going to be able to maintain continuous higher power output for long periods of time.

That’s how Porsche is trying to differentiate itself from Tesla’s performance vehicles, which can beat Porsche on several metrics, but if the performance is pushed for an extended period of time, the vehicle starts limiting the power output.

Tesla even famously warns people of potential accelerated wear when engaging the highest performance mode with their “I want my mommy” warning:

Porsche doesn’t want to have to do that. They want Taycan owners to feel confident that they can push the performance of their vehicle.

In order to be able to do that, the automaker developed a robust liquid-cooling system for both the battery packs and the motors, which it describes as the key to the repeatable performance of the Taycan.

They invited Jonny Smith from the Fully Charged YouTube channel to do 30 launches with a pre-production Taycan prototype on an airstrip near Stuggart, Germany.

He used the same prototype shown at the Goodwood Speed Festival last month.

Smith said that he was able to do 30 “hard launches,” and the Vbox was still showing 10-second 0-200 km/h (124 mph) acceleration.

Here’s Fully Charged’s video about it:

Recent reports have stated that the Taycan is going to come out first with a 96 kWh and 600 hp dual motor powertrain. The originally promised 350 kW charging capacity has also been reduced to 250 kW.

The production version is going to be unveiled next month

Porsche came out with a press release about Smith’s test and they confirmed many of those specs directly for the first time:

26 times from 0–200 km/h and back: the new Porsche Taycan demonstrates its staying power Performance typical for the brand that can be reproduced virtually as required: The Porsche Taycan’s electric powertrain is designed to enable it to reach full power output even when accelerating multiple times in direct succession. Numerous hot laps around a circuit are no problem for the first fully electric sports car from Zuffenhausen. In an initial test, a pre-series version of this 440 kW (600 PS) all-wheel drive car accelerated from 0–200 km/h 26 times in succession. The Sprint Challenge was held at an airfield in Lahr in southern Baden. Average acceleration times documented on the “Fully Charged” YouTube channel were just under 10 seconds. The difference between the fastest and the slowest attempts was just 0.8 seconds. The test runs were carried out in both directions on the airport’s taxiway. The entire strip, about 2.3 kilometers long, was used during the tests. The outside temperature was 28 degrees Celsius. The Taycan is the first all-electric sports car from Porsche A full range of technical innovations in the Taycan guarantees breathtaking acceleration figures, traction power typical of a sports car, and a superior, permanently available power output. The two powerful electric motors at the front and rear axles are the so-called permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). They feature a rotor with high-grade permanent magnets that generate a natural magnetic field. As a result, the rotor moves in sync with the magnetic rotating field of the stator, hence the name PSM. A pulse inverter specifies the frequency of the rotating field in the stator, therefore determining rotor speed. The design, function, and excellent thermal behaviour of permanently excited synchronous motors allow them to deliver the high performance typical of Porsche.

A special feature of the Taycan’s electric motors is the so-called hairpin winding , in which the solenoid coils of the stator consist of rectangular rather than round wires. The wires are bent, and before they are inserted into the stator’s laminated core their shape looks like a hairpin — hence the name “hairpin.” The open ends are welded together using a laser beam. Hairpin technology makes it possible to pack wires in a more condensed way and therefore integrate more copper into the stator. This increases power output and torque at the same level of volume. Another important advantage for a high-performance car like the Taycan is that a hairpin stator can be cooled considerably more efficiently.

in which the solenoid coils of the stator consist of rectangular rather than round wires. The wires are bent, and before they are inserted into the stator’s laminated core their shape looks like a hairpin — hence the name “hairpin.” The open ends are welded together using a laser beam. Hairpin technology makes it possible to pack wires in a more condensed way and therefore integrate more copper into the stator. This increases power output and torque at the same level of volume. Another important advantage for a high-performance car like the Taycan is that a hairpin stator can be cooled considerably more efficiently. The Taycan is the first production vehicle with a system voltage of 800 volts rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. Among other things, this delivers continuous high power and charging capacities to enable both fast driving and fast loading, while also reducing the weight of the high-voltage cabling.

rather than the normal 400 volts for electric cars. Among other things, this delivers continuous high power and charging capacities to enable both fast driving and fast loading, while also reducing the weight of the high-voltage cabling. In combination with the drive train concept (PSM and 800-volt technology), thermal management ensures a high reproducibility for when power is demanded. The cooling system is tailored to the needs of the individual vehicle and enables the performance, which is typical of a sports car, to be achieved multiple times in succession when required. Porsche has achieved a wide spread between performance and range. In winter, intelligent thermal management also enables efficient and demand-oriented heating functions. The Taycan has a top speed of over 250 km/h. It accelerates from 0–100 km/h in significantly less than 3.5 seconds, and its lithium-ion battery has a gross capacity of around 90 kWh. The Taycan will be presented in September and launched onto the market at the end of the year.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.