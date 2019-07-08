Watch Porsche Taycan zip through Goodwood racetrack

Porsche is bringing prototypes of the Taycan, its first all-electric car, to a few racetracks around the world ahead of its official launch.

We now get to see the electric car zip through the Goodwood racetrack.

For months, there have been sightings around the world of camouflaged Taycan prototypes during its test program.

Porsche officially debuted the prototypes in China on a Shanghai racetrack.

The German automaker said that it would be part of a “triple run demo” at three racetracks around the world. The two next events would be the Hill Run as part of the Festival of Speed at Goodwood and the season finale of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in New York from July 13-14, 2019.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was last weekend, and attendees got to see a prototype of the highly anticipated vehicle zip through the track:

It was driven by none other than Mark Webber, a veteran Formula 1 driver and a Porsche ambassador.

Webber said about driving the Taycan on the hill climb track:

“The Taycan’s power delivery is awesome,” reports the experienced Formula 1 driver. “I took part in this event in a Porsche 911 GT2 RS two years ago, so I already knew that it all comes down to power and traction. But, even for a thoroughbred racing driver like me, it is amazing how the Taycan — even though it’s still a prototype — accelerates off the start and out of the corners.”

Porsche says that it aims to make its first electric car track-ready and that the Taycan is going to be able to maintain continuous higher power output for long periods of time.

The German automaker even said that the ‘Porsche Taycan will drive like a 911‘.

After taking prototypes on this racetrack tour, the Porsche Taycan’s production version is expected to finally debut in September before its market launch.

The prototype used for the Goodwood event was a little less camouflaged than previous Taycan prototypes and didn’t feature the ridiculous fake exhaust pipes.

Here are some pictures of the event:

