Husqvarna isn’t the first company that comes to mind when you think of electric motorcycles. More like electric lawnmowers. But Husky is working to change that perception with the launch of their first electric motorcycle model, the EE 5 electric dirt bike.

Husqvarna EE 5 electric dirt bike

The Husqvarna EE 5 is the brand’s first electric motorcycle. The bike launches today in most of the world, but won’t be available in North America until fall of this year. No price has been announced yet, but we do have a bunch of details!

The Husqvarna EE 5 takes the form of a 50cc-class dirt bike designed for beginner riders.

The bike packs a 5 kW peak mid-drive electric motor into its little frame. It also includes six different ride modes to allow riders to select the proper profile for their skill level.

Easy riding will allow up to 2 hours of run time. Expert riders that push the bike to its limits will see closer to 25 minutes of riding time.

While 25 minutes isn’t much, the EE 5 does charge quickly in 70 minutes from a high-powered off-board charger. The 907 Wh battery isn’t swappable, at least not easily.

One can’t help but wonder if a swappable battery might have been a good option to make up for the shorter run time.

The Husqvarna EE 5 is designed for young riders and features the ability to grow with the rider. Ride height can be adjusted to match the rider and to keep up as the rider grows.

With 205 mm of travel, a chromoly steel frame, hydraulic brakes, lightweight wheels and aggressive tires, the EE 5 is built for performance.

A growing field of electric dirt bikes

Husqvarna is joining a crowded field of electric dirt bikes, despite the untimely demise of industry darling Alta Motors. While the company refers to the design of the EE 5 as “Swedish-inspired,” a true Swedish electric dirt bike in the form of the CAKE Kalk OR has been tearing up trails for some time now. The company even announced an upcoming on-road version to meet the increasing demand.

Honda recently unveiled their own electric version of the CRF450 at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show. The bike was then spotted on the track just a few weeks later, where it was caught on video slinging dirt with the best of them.

Other companies such as OSET have their own range of electric dirt bikes for young and adult riders alike. And with an ever-increasing supply of electric dirt bike companies popping up across Europe, Husqvarna will have no shortage of competition as the company expands into the electric two-wheeler space.

Razor MX350 – a (slightly) lower power kid’s electric dirt bike

While my nephew is currently still raising hell on the front lawn on his Razor MX350 electric dirt bike, I could definitely see him upgrading to a Husky EE 5 soon.

What do you think of the the new Husqvarna EE 5? And when are they going to give us full-size riders something electric to play with? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

