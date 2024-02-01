 Skip to main content

‘World’s largest EV range test’ sees Tesla dethroned by an automaker you may not know yet

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Feb 1 2024 - 7:16 am PT
EV range test

On Wednesday, the Norwegian Automobile Federation (NAF) completed its bi-annual El Prix event that tests the range of dozens of popular EVs from around the globe and various price brackets. While Tesla has dominated the last four years, 2024’s winter edition of the El Prix saw a newcomer not only deliver the most range in cold weather but also come closest to its advertised range.

The Norwegian Automobile Federation, or NAF, is the largest interest and consumer organization in the Nordic, with over 500,000 members – equivalent to roughly 25% of all vehicle owners in the country.

Twice a year alongside Motor, the NAF organizes a range test called the El Prix, described as the “world’s largest” – once in the winter and then again in the summer. Since 2020, Tesla EVs have dominated the bi-annual range tests, and this year’s winter El Prix saw the Model 3 as the clear favorite as it offered the most range on paper.

However, the 2024 lineup of 23 different EVs from around the world saw a newcomer steal the spotlight, with a range significantly less affected by the cold conditions compared to the other EVs.

EV range test
The 2024 Winter El Prix in -10 degrees Celsius / Source : NAF

HiPhi Z usurps Model 3 favorite in EV range test by 81 km

For the 2024 Winter El Prix, the NAF and Motor gathered a pool of 23 different EVs to track their range across Norway in temperatures between -2° and -10℃ (14° to 28℉) in addition to windy conditions.

In the morning, the EVs are fully charged and travel together on the same day, on the same route, under the same conditions for fairness. They are gathered up as they inevitably become depleted of range. Here’s the complete list of the contenders in this year’s winter EV range test, along with their results:

Make/ModelAdvertised Range (WLTP)Consumption / 100 kmEl Prix Winter RangeEl Prix Winter Consumption / 100 km
Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback515 km
(310 miles)		22.4 kWh411.4 km (-20.1%)24.8 kWh (+10.4%)
BMW i5 (eDrive40)505 km
(314 miles)		18.7 kWh443.6 km (-12.2%)19.7 kWh (+5.3%)
BYD Dolphin427 km
(265 miles)		15.9 kWh339.2 km (-20.6%)171. kWh (+7.5%)
Ford F-150 Lightning429 kim
(267 miles)		18.7 kWh337.5 km (-21.3%)23.9 kWh (+27.8%)
HiPhi Z555 km
(345 miles)		20.4 kWh522 km (-5.9%)24.32 kWh (+9.2%)
Hyundai IONIQ 6614 km
(382 miles)		14.3 kWh467.8 km (-23.8%)16.3 kWh (+14%)
Hyundai Kona Electric454 km
(282 miles)		16.6 kWh341.3 km (-24.8%)18.3 kWh (+10.2%)
Jeep Avenger395 km
(245 miles)		15.7 kWh286 km (-27.6%)19.4 kWh (+23.6%)
Kia EV9505 km
(314 miles)		22.8 kWh441.9 km (-12.5%)23 kWh (+0.9%)
Lotus Eletre530 km
(329 miles)		20.3 kWh464.6 km (-12.3%)24.8 kWh (+22.2%)
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV491 km
( miles)		21.5 kWh399 km (-18.7%)22.5 kWh (+4.7%)
MG4 Trophy Long Range520 km
( miles)		16.5 kWh399.6 km (-23.2%)17.5 kWh (+6.1%)
NIO EL6 (ES6)529 km
(305 miles)		22.1 kWh456 km (-13.8%)19.8 kWh (-10.4%)
NIO ET5560 km
(348 miles)		21.6 kWh481.4 km (-14%)19.4 kWh (-10.2%)
Nissan Ariya498 km
(309 miles)		20.4 kWh369.4 km (-25.8%)21.7 kWh (+6.4%)
Opel Astra413 km
(257 miles)		15.7 kWh296 km (-28.3%)17.4 kWh (+10.8%)
Peugeot E-308409 km
(254 miles)		12.7 kWh297 km (-27.4%)17 kWh (+33.9%)
Polestar 2 Long Range614 km
(382 miles)		15.8 kWh430 km (-30%)18.5 kWh (+17.1%)
Tesla Model 3629 km
(397 miles)		N/A441 km (-29.9%)18 kWh
Toyota bZ4X460 km
(286 miles)		16.2 kWh313.5 km (-31.8%)19.8 kWh (+22.2%)
Volkswagen ID.7608 km
(378 miles)		14.4 kWh414 km (-31.9%)18.9 kWh (+31.2%)
XPeng G9520 km
(323 miles)		21.3 kWh451.8 km (-13.1%)22.8 kWh (+7%)
Volvo C40572 km
(355 miles)		17.5 kWh395 km (-30.9%)21.1 kWh (+20.6%)
Source: NAF

While other EVs led the pack in WLTP range and consumption on paper, the HiPhi Z out of China shined during the 2024 winter range test in total distance traveled on a single charge and had the lowest range loss compared to what its makers advertised.

Perhaps you haven’t heard of HiPhi yet, but maybe you need to check in with Electrek more because we’ve covered the young Chinese automaker several times in the past year, including the launch of the Z GT that dominated in Norway this week.

Despite having a 74 km less advertised range than the favored Tesla Model 3, The HiPhi Z bested the world’s best-selling electric sedan by a whopping 81 km (50.3 miles) in real-world winter testing.

Despite harsh winter conditions, a massive inhibitor to EV adoption in today’s market, the HiPhi Z came closest to achieving its advertised EV range during the test, missing the mark by a mere 6%. The next closest was the relatively new BMW i5, which finished 12.2% less than its advertised range.

The Model 3 missed its target by nearly 30%. The Lotus Eletre came in a close third behind the i5, closing out the podium for premium EVs alongside the HiPhi Z.

There is a lot of additional insight into the data from the NAF’s 2024 EV winter range test you can view here. We look forward to the organization’s summer version of the El Prix to see how all these EVs (and likely some newcomers) fare under warmer conditions. Stay tuned.

