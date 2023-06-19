HiPhi shares pricing, opens orders in Europe for its first two uniquely designed EVs

A couple months after confirming certification in Europe, Chinese automaker HiPhi has begun sales of its first two models overseas – the HiPhi X SUV and HiPhi Z GT. The automaker shared pricing of these first two models, which will soon be joined by a radical-looking third EV you can see below.

HiPhi is the luxury EV marque that exists under Human Horizons Technology – a Chinese start-up based in Shanghai that develops autonomous driving and EV technologies. Having only been founded in 2017, Human Horizons launched the HiPhi EV brand a year later on the wings of three concept designs.

One of those concepts became known as the HiPhi 1 SUV, which first caught our eye back in 2019 and eventually evolved into the company’s flagship production model, the HiPhi X “Super SUV.” The X was soon joined by a futuristic “Digital GT” called the HiPhi Z last summer, complete with a robotic touchscreen and automatic suicide doors.

This past April, HiPhi shared plans to begin selling its EVs in Europe and was in the process of TÜV SÜD testing to allow for sales overseas. At the time, HiPhi shared that the X had already completed the approval and homologation process in Europe, with the Z to soon follow.

With regulations and standards now certified, HiPhi has opened orders in two countries in Europe to begin, ahead of plans for a third model and entry into additional markets. Here’s the latest.

The HiPhi Z GT / Credit: HiPhi

Interior of the Z

The HiPhi EV Lineup, including the new Y

HiPhi begins X and Z sales in Europe, Y to follow this year

According to news out of HiPhi today, pricing for both the X SUV and Z GT has been made public to customers in Europe, beginning in Germany and Norway. Additionally, EU consumers will soon be able to experience the futuristic EVs up close at HiPhi’s incoming Hub showroom at the Munich Airport.

Each of the EV models will come in two different seating configurations, but appear to offer the same performance specs. For example, the HiPhi X will join Europe equipped with automatic wing doors, dual 220 kW motors that can accelerate from 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 3.9 seconds, and a 97kWh battery pack that delivers 460km (286 miles) of WLTP range. Here’s the initial pricing:

Germany HiPhi X (six seats) 109,000 euros ($119,000) HiPhi X (four seats) 123,000 euros ($134,000) HiPhi Z (five seats) 105,000 euros ($114,600) HiPhi Z (four seats) 107,000 euros ($116,800)

Norway HiPhi X (six seats) 1,164,000 Kr HiPhi X (four seats) 1,326,000 Kr HiPhi Z (five seats) 1,110,000 Kr HiPhi Z (four seats) 1,143,000 Kr



Like the X, the HiPhi Z also features dual motors combining for an output 494 kW and a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration of 3.8 seconds. It features a larger, 120 kWh battery pack promising 555km (345 mi) of WLTP range. As you can see in the image above, the HiPhi Z also features the automaker’s first robotic, multi-axis arm infotainment system with “four degrees of freedom and eight-direction high-speed motion.”

In addition to the two EV models mentioned above, HiPhi is planning to bring its Y EV to Europe as well. This new midsize SUV (seen below) debuted at the 2023 Shanghai Auto show and features combination doors (standard bottom doors and gull wings on top). During its debut, HiPhi explained that the Y had been designed and engineered for Europe from the get-go.

The new Y SUV / Credit: HiPhi

HiPhi says it expects to begin orders for its third EV in Europe by the end of this year. Cofounder and CTO Mark Stanton spoke to today’s news and HiPhi’s plans in Europe going forward:

The HiPhi X established itself as the best-selling luxury EV in China, and the HiPhi Z has also been extremely well received. Now comes the first opportunity forEuropean customers to find out why the cars have made such a phenomenal impact.Their unique combination of luxury and advanced technologies brings buyers in Germany and Norway an entirely new driving experience. And this two-market start forms a perfect launchpad for us to extend our operations across the continent, with the aim of covering main European countries by 2027.

HiPhi said its first customers in Europe are expected to receive delivery of their new EV in Q3 of 2023.