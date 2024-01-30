BMW to launch third all-electric i5 variant in March as a dual motor 2025 model

BMW Group recently shared a spring update to its growing line of EVs, which now includes a new all-wheel drive variant of the i5. The BMW i5 xDrive40 will kick off production in March and arrive as a 2025 model-year EV, priced between the eDrive40 and M60 variants.

The all-electric 5 series is one of the newest additions to BMW’s EV lineup, having only launched last year as a 2023 model, beginning with the eDrive40 and higher performance M60 version.

We’ve since caught wind of an i5 Touring in the works as well, although that one is not expected to make its way over to North America. What American consumers can expect, however, is a third electric i5 variant called the xDrive40, set to begin production in March.

BMW i5 M60 xDrive (Source: BMW)

The AWD BMW i5 xDrive40 starts at an MSRP of $70,100

Despite sharing news of this third i5 variant this afternoon, BMW decided not to share any images, hence why we have the single-motor eDrive40 and dual-motor M60 featured above. While we may not have an official glimpse at the upcoming 2025 model, we do know some of the specs it will deliver:

Dual motor AWD (fifth-generation electric drive units)

390 horsepower

Peak torque – 435 lb-ft

0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds

Top speed of 130 mph

84.3 kWh (usable energy)

AC charging rate: 11 kW

DC charging rate: Up to 205 kW

10-80% recharge in 30 minutes

The new BMW i5 arrives with Plug & Charge capabilities and the ability to store five individual accounts from various charging networks in its iDrive system. In addition to the launch of the i5 xDriv4e40, spring will also bring an over-the-air software update to BMW Operating System 9 (previously 8.5 on the other i5 models).

the update includes upgraded smartphone integration, including Siri voice command activation for iPhone users, and updated BMW Maps that include an improved display of nearby charging stations.

Following March production, the new 2025 BMW i5 xDrive40 will launch in the US at a starting MSRP of $70,100 (plus $995 destination and handling). Currently, the base model 2024 i5 eDrive40 starts at an MSRP of $68,000, while the M60 starts at $88,600.