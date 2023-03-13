Porsche reports record 2022 earnings, updated EV pipeline includes entirely new SUV model

During its annual press conference earlier today, Porsche AG is reporting four new financial records for 2022 following a successful IPO last fall. With record revenues for the previous year, Porsche now looks ahead toward its goal of delivering 80% electrification throughout its entire vehicle lineup by 2030 and has updated the public on what and when we will see new EV models, including a bespoke SUV prototype.

Porsche AG is coming off a big year in 2022. After Porsche chief Oliver Blume took over as CEO of parent company Volkswagen Group last summer, he immediately got to work in boosting the Group’s transition to EVs.

The German automaker saw its 100,000th Taycan EV roll off its assembly lines last fall, while Porsche simultaneously began teasing additional EVs to come, including the all-electric Macan SUV. Over the past year, we’ve also learned of an EV version of the 718 on the way, which has been spotted out of roads testing.

To build hype head of its planned IPO, Blume and the Porsche team had also begun promising an entirely new SUV codenamed “K1” which will be positioned above both the Macan and Cayenne EVs in the sales pipeline.

After completing the largest IPO in Europe by market capitalization last September, Porsche is now reporting encouraging financial figures on its way toward full electrification. Here’s the latest.

Credit: Porsche AG

Porsche aims for huge sales return on wings of new EVs

During its annual press conference earlier today, Porsche’s chairman of the executive board Oliver Blume relayed 13.6% revenue growth in 2022 (37.6 billion euros compared to 33.1 billion in 2021). Operating profit was also up 1.5 billion euros compared to a year prior (+27.4%) alongside record highs in vehicle deliveries and net-cash flow (+0.2 billion euros). Blume elaborated:

In difficult conditions, we achieved the strongest result in the history of Porsche, by some distance. We were also able to offer our customers exciting new products yet again in 2022. This is the result of a great team performance.

Fresh off its successful public offering, Porsche AG looks to carry momentum into 2023 with lofty new targets. The new year kicked off the group’s new “Road to 20” program, which aims to achieve an operating return of sales over 20% in the long term. Porsche deputy chairman and member of the executive board for finance and IT Lutz Meschke, spoke to the group’s goals and newfound freedom to achieve them:

With the Road to 20 we are making Porsche even more resilient and our brand stronger than ever. And we’re going to take a fresh look at everything, from our product range and pricing to our cost structure. We want to increase the quality of our contribution margins and make our products even more attractive. We can now become even more focused and pick up even more speed. The newly attained autonomy gives us additional entrepreneurial freedom. We will strengthen specific capabilities in key areas such as software and battery technology.

According to consulting firm Brand Finance, Porsche sits as the most valuable luxury brand in the world right now, and it looks to transition that reputation over into a complete lineup of new EVs to join the Taycan. According to the Group’s latest production timeline, that will begin with the all-electric Macan in 2024, followed by the aforementioned 718 by mid-decade.

Next will come a fourth generation, EV version of Porsche’s larger Cayenne SUV, followed by the entirely new “K1” SUV, positioned at a price point above all its other large EVs. Porsche shared that the new model will offer strong performance and automated driving functions while atop the Group’s SSP sport EV platform. With the new chassis, Porsche is also promising on-road performance and range combined with off-road capabilities in some models.

Looking ahead, Porsche is still working to reach a net carbon neutral value chain for its vehicles by 2030, including a net carbon neutral use phase for the BEV models mentioned above. The group also began researching and developing e-fuels at a pilot plant with partners in Chile last year – a hot topic of debate in the EU as its commission has delayed a final vote to completely ban new sales of combustion vehicles by 2035. Porsche was one of the German automakers requesting guidance on the use of those fuels in the future before the vote is finalized.

Meschke states that Porsche expects an operating return on sales between 17-19% in 2023 based on projected sales revenue around 40-42 billion euros.