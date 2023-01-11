Porsche Macan EV displays ferocious power and versatility in new testing video

Porsche is promising its Macan EV will be the “sportiest model in its segment” when it arrives in 2024. In a new testing video, the Porshe Macan EV looks to fill the role, tearing across brutal terrains with ease.

A critical component to Porsche’s future success, the Macan EV was expected to begin rolling out earlier this year, but software issues derailed its release, pushing it back a year as the company finalizes tuning.

After a successful introduction to the EV era with its all-electric Taycan, Porsche looks to “pick up the speed on electromobility” with its first electric SUV, the Macan EV.

The all-electric Macan will be the first EV model based on Porsche and Audi codeveloped Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. With an 800V architecture and 100 kWh battery packs, Porsche says its PPE offers the E-performance we have all grown to love from the brand.

The PPE offers superior flexibility with rear and all-wheel drive setups and various performance levels. Porsche says the initial system output will reach around 450 kW, with 603 hp and over 1,000 Nm maximum torque.

Porsche is developing the 800V PPE architecture to prepare for the next generation of Macan models with consistently high performance and fast charging capabilities from 5% to 80% in less than 25 minutes, quicker than the Taycan.

Porsche Macan EV (Source: Porsche)

Porsche Macan EV testing out different terrains

To make good on its promise of a sporty driving experience, Porsche is including a fully variable electronically controlled rear differential and “performance rear axle” alongside its powerful e-motor behind the rear axle for its top variants. In combination with dynamic torque distribution, the setup allows for higher agility when accelerating through corners.

For the ultimate on and off-road experience, Porsche Traction Management (PTM) will utilize the all-electric powertrain to its advantage.

The Macan EV will be equipped with an all-wheel concept with two electric motors, one e-motor per axle. As a result, the system allows precise all-wheel drive control and fully variable demand-based torque, depending on the selected driving experience and conditions.

Porsche put the Macan EV’s versatility on full display in its latest testing video. Check it out below.

Porsche Macan EV testing

After another testing tease, the Porsche Macan EV cannot come soon enough. Although Porsche hasn’t released pricing yet, we expect to hear more details soon as it gets closer to production. Check back for updates on the all-electric Porsche Macan.