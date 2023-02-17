2025 Porsche Boxster EV Prototype and Macan EV spied during winter testing [Video]

The 2025 Porsche Boxster and Macan EVs were spotted during winter testing at the Arctic Circle for the first time. Check out the video below.

2025 Porsche Boxster and Macan EVs spotted during winter testing

After early success with its Taycan electric vehicle, Porsche’s next-generation Boxster and Macan models are set to go fully electric.

The all-electric Macan is slated to be the first model based on the Porsche and Audi co-developed Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture for its “next level” EVs. The PPE platform is flexible, with various wheelbase and ground clearance levels supporting several different vehicle classes.

Porsche says the initial system output will reach around 450 kW (603 hp) and over 1,000 Nm (737 ft-lb) maximum torque.

To enhance the driving experience, Porsche is including a fully variable electronically controlled rear differential and “performance rear axle” to allow for higher agility when accelerating through corners.

The Macan EV will be equipped with an all-wheel-drive system with two electric motors, one e-motor per axle, allowing for precise control. The Macan EV is expected to launch next year, with Porsche promising it will arrive as the “sportiest model in its segment” as it looks to carry on the brand’s best-selling name.

Meanwhile, the Boxster and Cayman models, Porsche’s lower priced sports cars are also going electric. Like the Macan, the Boxster EV is tipped to ride on a version of the Porsche PPE platform though not much has been confirmed at this point. Check out the video of Porsche’s next-generation EVs spied during winter testing from CarSpyMedia.

2025 Porsche Boxster, Macan EVs winter testing (Source: CarSpyMedia)

In the video, the Boxster shows a fake exhaust tip placed conveniently in the middle of the rear with additional camo, likely to throw onlookers off.

Although nothing is set in stone, the electric Boxster is expected to sit on a modified version of the PPE platform designed for two-door vehicles.

As you can see from the video, the Boxster EV handles the snow-covered roads, turning and accelerating with ease.

We’ll keep you updated when we hear more about the Porsche Boxster and Macan EVs. Until then, check out this video of the Macan EV tearing across different terrains in its latest testing video.

