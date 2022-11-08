Porsche has produced its 100,000th Taycan electric car

Porsche announced today that it has produced its 100,000th Taycan electric car, and it is highlighting some of them out there that are getting significant mileage.

At first, Porsche was reticent about making all-electric vehicles over concerns about how the performance that made its name would translate to an all-electric car.

The brand’s first entry into the all-electric world removed all doubts.

The Taycan has emerged as a top option in the higher-end market for performance sedans, and it quickly became one of Porsche’s best-selling models. Porsche delivered just over 300,000 vehicles globally last year, and 41,296 of them were the all-electric Taycan, which even sold more globally than the Porsche 911 last year.

The electric vehicle’s success has led Porsche to accelerate its electrification effort and set a goal for “50% of its sales [to] be electric in 2025.” The automaker also said that it wants 80% of its sales to be electric by 2030.

Porsche is on its way there after three years of the Taycan being in production. Today, the German automaker announced that it produced its 100,000th Taycan yesterday:

On 7 November, the 100,000th Taycan rolled off the production line. The milestone car left the assembly line about three years after production first started at the main plant in Zuffenhausen in September 2019. The Neptune Blue Taycan Turbo S is destined for a customer in the United Kingdom. “We are very pleased to have reached this milestone in production history so quickly – despite the recent challenges posed by the semiconductor shortage and the volatile Covid situation,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “With the Taycan, we have made a decidedly successful start in the electric age.”

The company also shared where the Taycan is most popular: the US, China, and UK/Ireland.

With the milestone, Porsche shared news of some of the highest-mileage Taycans in the world after three years. The highest-mileage one is a Taycan 4S with 188,000 km (~117,000 miles) owned by Jean-Hubert Revolon from Lyon, France.

Electrek’s Take

The Taycan has been and continues to be a very successful vehicle program for Porsche. However, it is disappointing that it is still the only all-electric Porsche. The electric Macan has been expected to be available by now, but it has been delayed for a while. After seeing how the Taycan took a major place in Porsche’s lineup, I would think a competitive electric Macan would be enough to achieve the automaker’s electrification goals.

It simply can’t come soon enough.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.