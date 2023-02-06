Porsche’s new sporty electric SUV will be an off-road, range-topping machine

Porsche is deep in developing a new SUV that will be unlike any previous model we’ve seen from the German automaker. The off-road luxury EV is “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume, but it will cost you.

Blume confirmed last year the automaker would launch a sporty all-electric SUV called “K1,” positioned above the ever-popular Cayenne and Macan models.

Porshe looks to build on the success it has established with the Taycan EV after producing its 100,000th model in November. The Taycan is expected to be followed by an electric Macan in 2024, an electric Porsche Boxster or Cayman two-seater in 2025, and finally, an electric Cayenne is planned to roll out in 2026.

With plans to already electrify its top two selling models over the past decade with Cayenne and Macan EVs set for launch, Porsche’s fifth electric model is unlike anything we’ve seen from the brand.

For one thing, the new flagship luxury electric SUV will feature seven seats (a first from Porsche) and advanced off-road capabilities. The K1 electric SUV is designed to help Porsche expand its position and brand in the luxury segment.

With Lamborghini, Bentley, and Rolls Royce all releasing their luxury SUVs (that are selling), Porsche wants a piece of the higher margin segment.

Porsche Macan EV winter test (Source: Porsche)

Porsche is developing a new luxury off-road electric SUV

According to a new report from Autocar, the K1 off-road electric SUV will offer the latest in synchronous electric motor, high-performance battery, and fast charging technology.

Although Porsche has not confirmed a design, its basic appearance is said to include a unique silhouette, short bonnet, and curved roof that extends into a liftgate-style tailgate.

Powertrain details are also scarce, but since the new electric SUV will share a production line with the Macan, it’s expected to ride on the Porshe/ Audi co-developed PPE platform.

The EV is already well into development with three years of designing and planning. However, insiders tell Autocar it’s more than likely to sit on an upgraded version of the electric platform for faster charging while incorporating elements from its Mission R concept debuted in 2021.

A few of these developments could include a 920V electrical system, a high-performance battery pack (with energy capacity over 100kWh), and a WLTP range of over 435 miles.

For added off-road capabilities, the K1 is said to feature a “considerable ride height” in extreme driving modes, electronically controlled four-wheel steering, and adjustable ground clearance via air suspension.

According to insiders, buying the luxury off-road EV will cost you well over the price of the £150,500 (about $181,000) Cayenne Turbo GT. Porsche looks to launch the flagship K1 luxury electric SUV in 2027, with production slated at its Leipzig factory alongside the Macan and Cayenne models. When launched, North America and China are expected to be its biggest markets.