Electrify America tells customers it will raise EV charging prices next month

US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an increase in prices beginning next month for all customers, including Pass+ members. The charging network broke down the price increases in an email to customers today.

Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast-charger networks in the United States, consisting of roughly 800 charging stations that contain about 3,500 individual EV chargers. In 2023 and beyond, the network is working to expand in the United States and Canada, growing to approximately 10,000 chargers across 1,800 different Electrify America stations.

This expansion now includes over 1,000 EA fast chargers being implemented across 200 TravelCenters locations in the US, as well as new Mega-Watt backed storage stations to charge EVs while alleviating dependency on the grid.

In the US, Electrify America is often recognized for its lower prices or even free charging on busy travel holidays, in addition to complimentary charging for certain EV purchases, like the new Kia EV6 GT for instance.

For EV drivers who tend to use Electrify America chargers often, the network offer discount prices through its Pass+ program, which currently saves $0.12 per kWh for members compared to standard Pass members don’t pay the monthly fee.

Today, EA shared that it will increase its charging prices for all, whether its per kWh or per minute, depending where you live. While these increases are mere cents, they can add up over time if you’re using the public charging network regularly. Here are the updated prices per Electrify America.

Updated prices from the email sent out to Electrify America customers today

Electrify America raises charging prices $0.05 per kWh

In an email to current Pass and Pass+ customers, Electrify America shared the followed news surrounding its increase in prices:

We truly appreciate you being part of the Electrify America family, and are grateful for all the support you have given us. As part of our commitment to you, we want to make sure we’re transparent about any changes taking place on our network. Beginning March 6, 2023, we’ll be increasing our per-kilowatt-hour (kWh) and per-minute pricing. We’ve tried hard to maintain our current pricing, but rising operational and energy costs have now made adjusting our pricing necessary. We shall continue to maintain simple, uniform pricing across the country, and this adjustment ensures we can uphold our commitment to drive electric vehicle (EV) adoption and the future of electric mobility.

Here’s how EA’s new prices will break down beginning next month:

For Pass Members:

The price per-kWh will increase from $0.43 to $0.48

The price per-minute will increase from $0.16 to $0.19 for up to 90 kW and $0.32 to $0.37 for up to 350 kW

For Pass+ Members (still requires $4 monthly fee):

The price per-kWh will increase from $0.31 to $0.36

The price per-minute will increase from $0.12 to $0.15 for up to 90 kW and $0.24 to $0.29 for up to 350 kW

Electrify America explained that it wanted to let customers know about these incoming increases to prices as soon as possible before they take effect March 6.