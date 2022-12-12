Kia EV6 GT now qualifies for free charging from Electric America

US EV charging network Electrify America has announced an expansion of its complimentary charging perks with Kia that now includes its fastest production EV. New Kia EV6 GT customers in the US can now qualify for 1,000 kWh of free charging.

The Kia EV6 is the first all-electric model from the brand to sit atop Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform. Much like its IONIQ 5 cousin, the EV6 has quickly gained a following of fans and owners for its fast-charging technology, sporty, aerodynamic design, and more than adequate range – all at some of the more reasonable MSRPs in the current market (at least for 2022 models).

While Kia looks to launch to 2023 model year versions of the standard EV6, we have been following its souped up GT version since it debuted this past August. It recently went head-to-head with a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in a drag race and almost won. As sales of the Kia EV6 GT move forward, new owners can take advantage if free charging from Electrify America.

New Kia owners, take advantage of 1,000 kWh free charging

Electrify America shared details of its latest complimentary charging perk in a press release today. According to the EV charging network, the 1,000 kWh of free charging for Kia EV6 GT owners can equate to approximately 3,500 to 4,000 miles of range, depending on driving conditions.

The latest addition of the GT builds upon EA’s offer extended to new Kia EV6 owners this past February, which includes the same 1,000 kWh of free charging. Electrify America’s president and CEO Giovanni Palazzo spoke about Kia’s fastest production EV to date:

Working closely with automakers to provide seamless fast charging solutions is critical to expanded EV adoption, and we’re excited to collaborate with Kia to help make the transition to an electric lifestyle even easier for new EV owners. Public charging offers drivers a convenient way to charge quickly away from home and is a critically important opportunity to instill range confidence in EV drivers.

Kia America states that the 77.4 kWh battery within the EV6 GT should be able to charge from 10%-80% in 18 minutes on one of Electrify America’s DC fast chargers. New EV6 GT owners immediately qualify for the free charging with their Kia purchase and have three years to use the complimentary 1,000 kWh.