Get free EV charging and home charger deals from Electrify America to celebrate Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day 2022, charging network Electrify America is offering free EV charging sessions at 740 locations across the United States. Additionally, EA is offering $50 off its HomeStation Level-2 home charger through the rest of April using the promo code below.

Electrify America currently operates one of the largest DC fast charging networks in the US, and simultaneously continues to grow its presence to support the booming number of new EVs joining roadways.

While it currently operates about 800 charging stations housing about 3,500 individual chargers, the company has already shared plans to double its charging network in the US and Canada by 2025, expanding to about 10,000 chargers across 1,800 stations.

In addition to having complimentary charging deals with sixteen different EV automakers, Electrify America occasionally likes to offer free charging to its customers on big US holidays, those that usually involve traveling such as Labor Day Weekend.

In honor of mother nature and the EV industry’s quest to reverse climate change, Electrify America is also offering free EV charging for Earth Day.

EA’s HomeStation Level-2 home charger / Source: Electrify America

Free charging and HomeStation discounts for Earth Day

Electrify America shared its latest EV charging deals in a press release honoring Earth Day this week. Beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 22, until 3:00 a.m. EDT on April 23, Electrify America will cover the cost of all charging sessions for EV drivers.

The charging network is also encouraging those drivers taking advantage of the free charging to post to social media using hashtags #ChargeOnEarth and #Promotion to show their support for Earth Day. Robert Barrosa, EA’s senior director of sales, business development, & marketing spoke about the decision behind the free Earth Day charging:

Driving an electric vehicle is something that individuals can do every day to live more sustainably. Electrify America is happy to provide a little thank you to those who have already made the commitment to drive electric and help advance the goal of a more sustainable future.

In addition to free charging at public stations, Electrify is also celebrating Earth Day by offering a $50 discount on its HomeStation Level-2 home charger (retails for $649.99).

Beginning today through April 30, 2022, customers can use promo code CHARGEONEARTH for $50 off. The HomeStation offers adjustable charging power of up to 40 amps and can deliver charging speeds of up to 9.6 kW, equating to up to 33 miles of range per hour.

Check out the Electrify America app, or the EA website to find the nearest charger near you.

