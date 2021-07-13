Electrify America announces doubling of charging network with 1,800 stations and 10,000 chargers

Electrify America is announcing the doubling of its charging network through 2025 with 10,000 chargers at 1,800 fast-charging stations in the US and Canada.

While Electrify America was started through the EPA and CARB forcing Volkswagen to spend $2 billion on EV charging infrastructure in the US, the result is that Volkswagen now has the top fast-charging network open to all electric vehicles in the US.

It was expected that the company would go beyond its required investment and keep developing its network, which could soon turn into a big business as more electric vehicles are being deployed in the US.

Today, Electrify America is announcing what it calls its “Boost Plan,” which consists of a doubling of its charger deployment plan.

Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America, commented:

“We have decided to double our current charging infrastructure in North America over the next four years to help meet the need for the rapid growth expected of electric vehicles by virtually all the auto manufacturers, and to help make EV adoption more accessible and attractive than ever. We are making this commitment to support the plans by major automakers and the U.S. and Canadian governments to help the transformation to an electric mobility transportation system.”

Here’s a rough look at Electrify America’s updated network map following today’s announcement:

Here are more details about the expansions for each specific network in the US and Canada:

Electrify America

Electrify America is the largest, open DC (Direct Current) Fast Charging network in the U.S. This new commitment builds on the company’s plans to have about 800 charging stations and approximately 3,500 individual chargers in the U.S. by the end of 2021 and will increase the total number of charging stations to more than 1,700 and 9,500 individual chargers by the end of 2025. The company has installed on average four stations per week since its first charging station opened a little over three years ago in May 2018. As part of the expansion, Electrify America will not only multiply its presence in established U.S. regions, but also add the states of Hawaii, North Dakota, South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming and Vermont, bringing Electrify America’s network to 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Building upon Electrify America’s current two cross-country and two coastal routes for cross-country travel, part of this expansion will add a new electric vehicle charging highway to the upper Midwest, providing necessary EV infrastructure to enable electric mobility in the region. The additional investment will enhance and grow current ultra-fast charging stations in cities where Electrify America already operates, as well as expand upon offerings in regions such as the California Central and San Joaquin Valleys and many new cities such as Austin, Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul.

Electrify Canada

Electrify Canada will increase its current commitment of 32 stations to more than 100 charging locations and 500 chargers over the next 4.5 years. The 68 additional charging stations will continue Electrify Canada’s focus on providing electric vehicle charging at strategic locations in metropolitan centers, along major highways and near popular amenities. Electrify Canada will expand its network to nine provinces, adding stations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, providing the ability for most electric vehicles to travel from Halifax, Nova Scotia in the east, along an Electrify Canada route to Victoria, British Columbia in the west. The company will also bolster its network in the four provinces it currently offers service increasing the number of stations in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

