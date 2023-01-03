NVIDIA is bringing cloud gaming to EVs from these three automakers

This morning at CES in Las Vegas, NVIDIA shared details of its new GeForce NOW cloud gaming service coming to a bunch of EVs from well-known automakers. Furthermore, NVIDIA shared that additional automakers like Foxconn and Mercedes-Benz intend to implement its computing technology into EV design and automated production.

NVIDIA ($NVDA) is a global leader in accelerated computing technology that has been pushing the limits of gaming, AI, and computer graphics for 30 years. Over time, the company has expanded beyond PC gaming into full-stack computing, which includes the automotive industry and EVs.

As automakers veer away from traditional combustion models into a carbon-free embrace of EVs, the need for top tier computing power has become absolutely vital to a given vehicle’s performance. Additionally, NVIDIA has been developing technology for years that helps enable autonomous driving in EVs.

The company has had a long running relationship with Tesla, but other automakers like Jaguar, Lucid Motors, and BYD have begun adopting the technology into their own self-driving platforms. BYD specifically has now announced that it also will implement NVIDIA’s new cloud gaming service into its future EVs.

Source: NVIDIA

Low-latency cloud gaming coming to EVs from Hyundai, BYD

During a presentation at the annual CES event in Las Vegas today, executives from NVIDIA shared a slew of company updates, including the launch of GeForce NOW to bring cloud gaming to EVs and other cars.

According to the company, the first three EV automakers that will implement the cloud gaming tech into their vehicles are BYD, Polestar, and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) which includes the Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis marques.

NVIDIA states that GeForce NOW builds upon its existing infotainment and gaming capabilities in vehicles, and adds the ability for EV owners to stream real-time, full PC-gaming experiences while they sit and recharge (themselves and their vehicles). If the EV comes with rear monitors, passengers in the back can also join in on the fun up front (see video below). During the event, NVIDIA’s vice president of automotive Ali Kani spoke:

Accelerated computing, AI and connectivity are delivering new levels of automation, safety, convenience and enjoyment to the car. The ability to stream popular titles from gamers’ libraries along with dozens of free-to-play games will bring the in-vehicle infotainment experience to new heights.

GeForce NOW’s low-latency cloud server streaming technology delivers real-time gameplay from Steam, EA, Ubisoft and more. EV drivers of the automakers mentioned above will soon be able to push their gaming to the next level with titles like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fortnite, and the “renowned masterpiece” known as Cyberpunk 2077. Let’s not forget Destiny 2 – a true work of art in my opinion.

NVIDIA states that GeForce NOW is currently available in North America and Europe and the advanced gaming will be included in EVs from HMG, Polestar, and BYD going forward. In the meantime, you can check out some of the gaming technology in the video below.