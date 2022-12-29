EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station with six AC outlets hits $1,099 in New Green Deals

With power outages looming across the country due to winter weather, now’s a great time to consider picking up a portable power station to keep the lights on when the grid goes down. Specifically, we recommend picking up the EcoFlow Delta Max 1600 which is on sale for $1,099. Down from $1,799, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and it delivers six 110V AC outlets alongside two 100W USB-C ports and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

EcoFlow’s Delta Max packs 16 total plugs

Today only, as part of its New Years Sale, EcoFlow’s official Amazon storefront is offering a selection of it portable power stations and more priced from $109 shipped. Our top pick is the Delta Max 1600 at $1,099. Down from $1,799, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a large 1,612Wh capacity, which can be expanded to 5,644Wh with extra batteries connected, this system is a great way to keep the lights on when the grid goes down this winter. There are 15 total outlets here, including six 110V AC plugs, four total USB-A, two USB-C (both of which deliver 100W of power), a car outlet, and even two more DC plugs. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required here, and you’ll find that with solar panels the system can even be recharged with nothing more than sunlight, making it perfect for extended power outages.

Travel 45 miles on a single charge with the Aventon Adventure

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Adventure Step-Thru E-Bike for $1,699.99 shipped in all colors. Down $300 from its normal list price, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen, though it has fell to $1,599 one time over the summer. This e-bike features 4-inch wide fat tires as well as front suspension with 80mm of travel to be able to absorb almost any bump in your path. There’s a powerful 1,130W peak motor here and a large 720Wh battery, letting this e-bike travel just about anywhere. It ships as a class II e-bike, however, it can be configured as a class III with speeds. The integrated fenders will help keep you “safe and clean in even the worst conditions.” The Adventure can reach top speeds of up to 28 MPH and packs a range of up to 45 miles on a single charge. Plus, the step-thru chassis makes it easier to get on or off the bike. There’s also an Aventon app which lets you store rides and share them with friends or family too. Finally, no gas or oil will be required at all for this e-bike to funciton. Check out our hands-on review to learn more.

New Tesla deals

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

Additional New Green Deals

