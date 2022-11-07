Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter with 28-mile range hits new low at $405 in New Green Deals

Are you looking for a way to get around the city, neighborhood, or commute to work without using any gas or oil? Well, the Hover-1 Blackhawk electric scooter is the perfect tool for the job. With 28 miles of range per charge and the ability to travel up to 18 MPH. On sale today for $405, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $135 under its normal going rate of $540. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Hover-1 Blackhawk electric scooter has 28 miles of range

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter for $404.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $540, this $135 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to get you around town without a single drop of gas or oil. It can ride for as far as 28 miles on a single charge as well, which should be enough to get to and from work without the need of plugging in. The top speed reaches up to 18 MPH, which, while not the fastest, is still plenty of speed to get the breeze going while riding. There’s built-in cruise control to help maintain a constant speed while riding. The LCD display also showcases which mode you’re in, how much battery is left, what your current speed is, whether cruise control is on, and more. Plus, there’s an integrated headlight so that way you can ride at night with ease.

Renogy’s Phoenix 300 power station packs 60W USB-C PD, more at $200

Renogy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Phoenix 300 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Down from $270, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen this year, coming within $20 of the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. With two 110V outlets capable of delivering 200W of power, this portable power station is perfect for running your campsite or even using in case of an emergency. On top of the dual AC outlets, there’s a 60W USB-C port and 18W USB-A to keep your portable devices charged as well. The Phoenix 300 can be recharged via a car 12V input, 60W USB-C wall charger, or solar panel depending on what works best for your setup. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to run this electric power station.

Smarten up your winter heating with a Nest Learning Thermostat at $185

Woot is offering the latest Google Nest Learning Thermostat starting at $184.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from a $249 normal going rate, today’s deal comes in at $4 under our mention from September to mark one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year. Ready to take a handle on your fall and winter heating system, this thermostat will vary the temperature based on whether you’re home or away. It also learns your patterns to better program its heating and cooling settings and can connect to multiple room sensors for a more balanced experience throughout the home. You’ll also find compatibility with Assistant for voice control alongside a smartphone app for both iPhone and Android smartphones, making it a solid choice all around.

