Huck Cycles electric motorbikes with 40-mile range hit new lows from $4,770 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to leave that gas-guzzling car behind and enjoy a greener ride? Well, Huck Cycles is here to deliver just that. With all models featuring 40 miles of range and 30 MPH top speeds on the road, and 45 MPH off-road, today’s savings of up to $790 make now a compelling time to pick one up. No gas or oil is needed to ride, and pricing starts at $4,770. Plus, all models come with DOT-approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light as standard equipment. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Hit the road with up to $790 off Huck Cycles

Wellbots is offering an extra 10% off the entire lineup of Huck Cycles 2022 electric motorbikes with prices starting at $4,770 shipped. Simply use the code HUCK10 at checkout. With up to $790 in savings available across the lineup, today’s deal starts $380 below our last mention to mark the best deal we’ve seen all-time. Huck Cycles pack some impressive features across the lineup, like all models offering 40 miles of range per charge, which lets you ride to and from work without having to plug in. You’ll also find DOT-approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light as standard equipment on all models too. This means you can use the electric motorbikes on the road when registered at up to 30 MPH, though heading off-road will let you top out at 45 MPH or more. You won’t even need a single drop of gas or oil to do any of these things, either, making Huck Cycles a greener and better alternative to standard transportation.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode falls $96 to $333 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $332.73 shipped. Down from a $429 going rate all summer at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since July there. While mowing season might be over, this model features a unique function that’s perfect for fall. Sure, it does the normal mulching, rear bagging, and side discharging. However, the turbo button makes this mower ideal for picking up leaves in the yard without having to break the rake out. The two 4Ah batteries deliver up to 45 minutes of runtime, and all of your existing 24V Greenworks batteries will work with the mower as well.

Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter with 28-mile range hits new low at $405

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter for $404.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $540, this $135 discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to get you around town without a single drop of gas or oil. It can ride for as far as 28 miles on a single charge as well, which should be enough to get to and from work without the need of plugging in. The top speed reaches up to 18 MPH, which, while not the fastest, is still plenty of speed to get the breeze going while riding. There’s built-in cruise control to help maintain a constant speed while riding. The LCD display also showcases which mode you’re in, how much battery is left, what your current speed is, whether cruise control is on, and more. Plus, there’s an integrated headlight so that way you can ride at night with ease.

