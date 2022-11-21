Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of mowing the yard from spring through fall? Well, Husqvarna’s Automower takes care of the dirty work so you can stay inside and cool. The 115H model with built-in 4G connectivity is currently on sale as we head into Black Friday for an impressive 50% off. Down to $700 from its normal $1,400 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, making now the best time yet to pick up the Husqvarna Automower 115H. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Forget mowing the yard and let robots do it for you

Through the end of the year, Husqvarna’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Automower 115H 4G Robot Lawn Mower for $699.99 shipped. Also matched at Lowe’s. Down from $1,400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in with a full 50% in savings. For further comparison, our last mention of the 1115H was $960. While you might be used to seeing us over at 9to5Toys feature deals on robotic vacuums, did you know that the same technology could be applied to lawn mowers? Well, Husqvarna did just that with its Automower line, and the 115H is a solid choice all around. It can handle up to 0.4-acre lots with ease and is even weatherproof so you can schedule it to mow day or night in just about any weather. However, this model features built-in 4G connectivity which means that you can control it from smart home gear like Alexa and Assistant. Plus, if it needs to charge mid-mow, then it’ll head back to its base to top off before finishing the yard. Of course, the Husqvarna Automower does all of this without a single drop of gas or oil, making it an eco-friendly solution as well.

Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $90

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering the first discount in months while also arriving at one of the lowest prices of all-time. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

WORX cert. refurb. 80V backpack blower clears leaves and snow for $315 (Orig. $699)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its certified refurbished Nitro 80V Brushless Backpack Blower for $314.85 shipped. For comparison, in new condition right now this blower goes for $599 at Amazon and it originally retailed for $699. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to run on four of the WORX 20V batteries (all four of which are included), this blower delivers ample power to your yard work this fall or winter. There’s a variable speed trigger as well as a turbo button to deliver additional power to your cleaning kit. The motor is brushless as well which means that it can deliver a longer runtime before it fails. You’ll find two air intakes as well for greater air volume output, and the sonic turbine technology can deliver up to 800 CFM of airflow. Being a backpack-style blower also means that it’ll be easier to use overall, as the bulk of the weight is on your back and shoulders, not on your arm. Plus, all of the batteries work with your existing WORX 20V, 40V, or 80V tools, making the entire gas- and oil-free kit even more versatile. Ships with a 2-year warranty.

