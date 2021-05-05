The Aventon Aventure was just released earlier this week, marking the popular e-bike company’s first foray into the full-size fat tire e-bike market.

And that’s good news for anyone on the hunt for a full-size fat tire e-bike that combines a sleek design with the latest tech.

I’ve spent the last week testing out the Aventon Aventure, riding it on a combination of manicured streets and off-road trails.

The bike has eaten up everything I’ve thrown at it so far without a moment’s hesitation.

And it’s done so without breaking the bank. It is priced at just $1,899, which is a steal for the kind of performance, components, and built-in tech that this e-bike offers.

Don’t believe me? Check out my test riding video below to see the e-bike in action along with an overview of all the cool features it packs in.

Then keep reading for my full nitty-gritty review.

Aventon Aventure video review

Aventon Aventure tech specs

Motor: 750 W continuous-rated (1,130W peak) rear geared hub motor

750 W continuous-rated (1,130W peak) rear geared hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle, 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist

20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle, 28 mph (45 km/h) on pedal assist Throttle range: 27 mi (43 km)

27 mi (43 km) Pedal assist range: 19-53 miles (30-85 km)

19-53 miles (30-85 km) Battery: 48V 15Ah (720Wh) frame-integrated, removable

48V 15Ah (720Wh) frame-integrated, removable Charge time: 5 hours

5 hours Max load: 250 lb (113 kg) rider + 55 lb (25 kg) cargo

250 lb (113 kg) rider + 55 lb (25 kg) cargo Frame: 6061 single-butted aluminum

6061 single-butted aluminum Weight : 73 lb (33 kg)

: 73 lb (33 kg) Suspension: Zoom Forgo fork, 80 mm travel

Zoom Forgo fork, 80 mm travel Brakes: Bengal Ares 3 hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors

Bengal Ares 3 hydraulic disc brakes, 180 mm rotors Extras: Color LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, USB charger, thumb throttle, included front and rear fenders, optional front and rear rack, integrated headlight and tail light

Color LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery gauge, PAS level indicator, odometer, tripmeter, USB charger, thumb throttle, included front and rear fenders, optional front and rear rack, integrated headlight and tail light Price: $1,899

Aventon Aventure e-bike: What sets it apart?

First of all, the Aventon Aventure hits hard right out of the gate with extra power and battery capacity. Unlike full-size fat tire e-bikes that peak at 750W, Aventon outfitted the Aventure with a 750W continuous-rated motor. The real power output at peak levels is 1,130W.

Then there’s an even larger 720 Wh battery pack to feed that hungry motor more energy.

The bike has a new headlight and a sweet integrated tail light. The tail light is built right into the rear seat stay on the left side. As cool as the tail light is and as much as I like how it is built right into the frame, I wish they had included it on both sides. It makes sense that in the US you’ll be sticking to the right side of the lane most of the time and so cars will usually see your left seat stay clearly, but having it on both sides would have ensured complete visibility from any rear angle.

As it is, the LED tail light is several inches long and still likely to be seen from the right side through the wheel unless you’re at the perfect angle to block it with the tire.











Another big addition is the much nicer screen. This beautiful color LCD screen shows way more information and gives you much more control over your e-bike’s parameters.

The bike ships as a Class 2 e-bike limited to 20 mph (32 km/h), but you can enter the settings and bump the speed up to 28 mph (45 km/h) to enter Class 3 e-bike territory.

Going that fast on off-road trails is a whole different level of fun. And when you’re back on-road, the extra speed feels safer because you can more easily keep up with traffic.

And if the screen didn’t give you enough info, the new companion app that comes with the bike goes even deeper, offering stats like calorie counting, kilograms of C02 saved (compared to car transportation), a more precise battery meter down to the single digit percentage, control for your lights, and the ability to log your rides over time along with viewing those ride maps.

Welds? What welds?

Other than those fancy features, the rest of the bike is pretty much what you’d expect of a good quality fat tire e-bike.

The welds are amazing, as Aventon’s welds always are.

The 80mm travel front fork adds plenty of suspension for trail riding.

The Ares Bengal hydraulic disc brakes bite hard on large diameter disc rotors.

The integrated battery looks great and doesn’t detract from the profile like a bolt-on battery does.

The included fenders keep the spray off your back.

It’s all what you’d expect from a quality e-bike company like Aventon.











What I like about it, and what I don’t

There’s a lot to like about this e-bike, though I found a few things that bugged me too.

We’ll start with the pro column.

The ability to ride just about any terrain is awesome, and the Aventon Aventure actually packs enough power to make true off-road riding possible.

I also LOVE that Aventon is straightforward with providing real-world range testing data. It’s so much more useful to the customer than just hearing an ideal range in lowest power mode.

Next, that smartphone app offers functionality that is close to what I get from my NIU electric scooter’s app – and that’s a 50 mph motor vehicle that cost over 3x as much as the Aventon Aventure.

The ability to add front and rear racks also increases the utility of the bike, making it great for hauling your camping gear into the wild or hauling your groceries through the urban jungle.

There are also three frame sizes, meaning you aren’t stuck with the one-size-fits-most philosophy of many e-bike companies in this price range.

There’s even both a step-over and a step-thru frame option, allowing you to go old-school top tube or easy mount/dismount, depending which you prefer.

That being said, despite all the things I love about the e-bike, I have a few gripes as well.

I already mentioned that I think they should have included a tail light on both sides of the rear frame, but that’s basically just saying I want more of one of the cool upgrades.

A true gripe is that the e-bike is quite heavy, weighing in at 73 lb (33 kg). Try lifting that into a truck by yourself. It’s tricky, especially with a big and bulky e-bike like this. And I understand that you can’t ask for big tires, a big battery and a big motor, and then complain about the heavy weight. But I’m still going to do it.

And while my next gripe might be trivial, I’m not a huge fan of the “Aventure” name. I imagine that “Adventure” was likely a copyright litigation nightmare, but trying to tell someone on the street the name of your bike is going to be nearly impossible.

“Cool bike, what is it?”

“Thanks, it’s an Aventon Aventure!”

“Adventure?”

“No, Aventure.”

[Cue Abbott and Costello routine]











Sum it up for me

To bring it all together, I’m a huge fan of this e-bike, even if I have a few small complaints.

Aventon did a great job on its first full-size electric fat-tire bike.

It’s well-made with excellent build quality, plenty of power and battery capacity, includes great components and comes with honest marketing. What more can you ask for at this $1,899 price point?

The Aventon Aventure would make an excellent e-bike option for anyone that needs a single e-bike to cover both work and play, and who wants to get a few nicer components than a typical value-based e-bike would offer.

What do you think of Aventon’s newest e-bike? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

