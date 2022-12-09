Mount Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panel to your RV for $139 in New Green Deals

If your RV, car, truck, or even shed doesn’t have a flat roof, then traditional solar panels won’t be easy to mount. Instead, pick up one of Renogy’s 100W 12V LTLW flexible panels that are perfect for the task. On sale today for $139, this is the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, and the lowest it’s been since July, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy’s 100W flexible solar panel mounts almost anywhere

Amazon is offering the Renogy 100W 12V LTLW Flexible Solar Panel for $138.91 shipped. Down from $156, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time, and is the lowest we’ve tracked since July. Designed to be flexible, this solar panel has the ability to deliver on average 500Wh of electricity per day depending on how much sun it receives. The panel can be mounted to curved surfaces as it’s bendable up to 240-degrees, and it weighs only 1/3 what a normal rigid panel would. That makes this an ideal solution for cars, trucks, or even your RV. It’s IP67-rated and designed to with stand 5,400Pa of snow and 2,400Pa of wind. Since you can essentially mount this solar panel anywhere, it’s an ideal solution for delivering power to just about anywhere.

Google’s latest Nest Thermostat battles cold temps with Assistant at $90 (Save $40), more

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering a match of the holiday pricing from last month. This is one of the lowest prices of the year and best in several months. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While not quite arriving back at the holiday pricing set last month, those who need an even more capable Assistant-enabled climate control system can score the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $208. This is down from $249 and marks one of the best prices of the year. Delivering much of the automated climate control features as the lead deal, this model steps up to a more aesthetically-pleasing form-factor with touchscreen at the center of the design that combines with Assistant and smartphone control to deliver an energy-saving package for your smart home.

Save energy by automating your Christmas lights with a $20 outdoor smart plug

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Outdoor 2-outlet Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this 23% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this smart plug, and a match for the all-time low at Amazon. Ready to deliver Alexa and Assistant control to two individually operated outdoor outlets, this is a great way to automate your holiday lighting this Christmas season. It has a power rating of 15A/1,800W, which gives more than enough power to run even larger light shows. There’s sunset to sunrise options to choose from as well, which schedules with your local times instead of using a sensor. Plus, you could opt to use a timer or schedule to turn on or off the lights, or integrate them into your existing smart home routines. All of this can help save energy this holiday season, as your lights won’t have to stay on all day long just to be on at night.

