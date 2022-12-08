Save energy by automating your Christmas lights with a $20 outdoor smart plug in New Green Deals

It’s the holiday season and that means many people are putting Christmas lights outside. Whether your lights are LED or incandescent, you’ll want to save as much as possible on the heightened energy costs, especially with your heat running more often. Today, we’re taking a look at a dual outdoor smart plug which lets you schedule the lights, turn them on or off with Alexa/Assistant, and more, all for just $20. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Make your holiday lights more efficient this Christmas season

Amazon is offering the Etekcity Outdoor 2-outlet Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $19.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, this 23% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this smart plug, and a match for the all-time low at Amazon. Ready to deliver Alexa and Assistant control to two individually operated outdoor outlets, this is a great way to automate your holiday lighting this Christmas season. It has a power rating of 15A/1,800W, which gives more than enough power to run even larger light shows. There’s sunset to sunrise options to choose from as well, which schedules with your local times instead of using a sensor. Plus, you could opt to use a timer or schedule to turn on or off the lights, or integrate them into your existing smart home routines. All of this can help save energy this holiday season, as your lights won’t have to stay on all day long just to be on at night.

Husqvarna’s premium 430X robot lawn mower cuts 0.8 acres at new low of $2,000 ($500 off)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 430X Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,999.99 shipped. This is a $500 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon for this model. As the larger version of Husqvarna’s Automower, you’ll find the 430X is ready to handle anything you throw at it. This model specifically can mow up to 0.8 acres and can cut an area of 1,430-square feet per hour. It’s weather-resistant, so you can let the Automower handle yard cores rain or shine. It also features GPS theft tracking, a built-in alarm system, and even a PIN code locking system so you can ensure the mower isn’t accessed by unauthorized personal. On top of that, zero gas or oil is required for it to function, so not only are you offloading a chore to a robot helper, but also making the environment cleaner at the same time. Learn more in our review before heading below for extra information.

Clear the driveway with Snow Joe’s 18-inch Electric Snow Thrower at $120 (Reg. up to $200)

Just before it really starts coming down in most places across the country, Amazon is now offering the Snow Joe SJ619 Electric Snow Thrower for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $199 and fetching nearly as much at Home Depot, this model more typically sells in the $160 range at Amazon where it is now at the 2022 low. The oil- and gas-free snow thrower is designed to take the back-breaking manual labor out of cleaning your drive and walkways this winter with a 14.5-Amp electric motor that can move up to 650-pounds of snow per minute. This is an 18-inch model that is said to be ideal for “quick snow pickups on mid-sized driveways” alongside a 3W LED headlight for nighttime or early morning jobs.

