BMW CFO sees ‘very good order’ situation with EVs, projects 400,000 pure electric vehicle sales

BMW is the latest automaker suggesting a wave of EV buyers is expected to hit the market in the coming year. The German automaker’s CFO, Nickolas Peter, said in a video conference Monday he expects pure electric vehicle sales to reach 400,000 next year as demand continues building and supply chains ease.

BMW’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) says it’s been a turbulent year for the German automaker, but things are looking up from here.

Lockdowns in China and supply chain issues during the first half of the year cut into profits. Furthermore, Germany and the UK saw demand slow as rising energy prices shook the markets, while France, Italy, and Spain remained stronger.

When asked about gas prices and energy supply due to the war in Ukraine, the German automaker’s CFO responded, saying, “the gas issue will not have any direct impact on us this year,” as BMW has already cut back its gas usage in Germany and Austria by 15% and will reduce further if needed.

BMW expects to continue seeing pressure this year, yet in 2023, it believes it can take another massive leap in electric vehicle sales. The automaker expects between 240,000 to 245,000 electric vehicle sales this year, more than double that of 104,000 in 2021, and it is hitting its goal of a 10% EV share of overall sales.

The luxury automaker expects that number to rise even further to about 400,000 in 2023 as buyers continue demanding pure electric vehicles.

In North America, BMW currently offers two pure EVs, the BMW iX SUV and the BMW i4. In China, the automaker also offers the BMW i3 and its first-ever fully electric 7-series, the BMW i7 sedan, which is slated to release in North America in 2023.

On top of this, BMW is launching its Neue Klasse (new class) vehicle platform specifically for electric vehicles in 2025 for its “next-generation” EVs.

By the end of the decade, BMW looks to achieve 50% electric vehicle sales of its overall total.

Electrek’s Take

BMW said it sold 75,891 electric vehicles in the first half of 2022, more than doubling from 2021. The automaker’s CFO seems confident that electric vehicle sales will continue picking up this year and into 2023 after mentioning demand picking back up in the third quarter.

With several highly anticipated EV releases (Rolls Royce Spectre, BMW i5, MIINI Countryman) next year, I wouldn’t doubt BMW’s ability to meet its target. However, the question going forward will be how well it can manage its supply chain and ramp production of these vehicles.

Demand isn’t the issue. BMW mentioned the “high desirability of its pure electric models among customers worldwide” in its first half electric vehicle sales release. The issue will come down to resolving the supply chain bottlenecks, which have been disrupted since the pandemic.

The energy crisis in Europe is adding fuel to the fire, as several critical auto parts suppliers are being affected and passing on higher costs to automakers.

Other German automakers, including Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz, have both prepared for the worst, increasing orders from suppliers outside the affected area, according to Reuters. Will BMW be next to follow? If they are going to hit their aggressive electric sales targets, I wouldn’t be surprised to see them do the same in the near future.

