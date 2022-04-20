BMW unveils i7 electric car with over 300 miles of range and a less polarizing design

BMW has unveiled its latest electric car, the BMW i7, as part of the next-generation 7 Series. The new electric car will offer over 300 miles of range and a design closer to BMW’s more traditional look.

After almost a decade of not releasing new electric vehicles, BMW has been on a tear lately with the iX, iX3, i4, and now the i7.The German automaker unveiled the next-generation 7 Series today, but the electric version – known as BMW i7 – is really stealing the show.

So much so that in Europe, BMW initially plans to only offer the electric version while versions each equipped with a petrol engine and 48V mild-hybrid technology will be available along the i7 in the US and China. BMW also plans plug-in hybrid versions to follow in 2023.

The BMW i7 comes equipped with the German automaker’s latest electric powertrain technology enabling a large 101.7 kWh battery pack that will be enough for 625 km of WLTP range and an estimated EPA range of “up to 310 miles”.

The drivetrain consists of two electric motors with a total combined capacity of 400 kW/544 hp. The top charge rate can reach 195 kW, according to the automaker.

As its top-of-the-line sedan, the BMW i7 is packed with luxury features, especially with an executive backseat that comes with a stunning “theatre screen”:

BMW talked about the interior features of the new electric sedan:

The new BMW 7 Series incorporates a modern style that focuses on the essentials in its exterior and interior design. The front-end design for BMW vehicles in the luxury segment is dominated by features that are typical of the brand, but a clear distinction is maintained between these models and the others in the BMW range. Innovative features such as the BMW Theatre Screen, the multi-sensory vehicle experience BMW iDrive with the latest generation of BMW Operating System 8, plus the BMW Curved Display and the Manoeuvre Assistant for automated parking and manoeuvring, highlight the progressive character of the luxury sedan. In addition to the enhanced level of comfort and the unique in-car entertainment system, the Executive Lounge option for the rear with optimised reclining seat position and new BMW Individual Merino leather/cashmere wool interior trim takes a pioneering route to maximising wellbeing inside the car.

Here are more pictures of the BMW i7’s interior:

The exterior design is also interesting in its simplicity and more traditional look.

BMW has been known to incorporate some untraditional design accents in its electric vehicles, most famously in the i3, but also more recently in the iX and i4. The most polarizing has been the elongated version of BMW’s kidney grille.

For the BMW i7, the automaker went with a more traditional look and even the grille is less elongated:

The new version should be less polarizing than BMW’s other recent electric vehicles – BMW didn’t release pricing information for the new i7. More details are expected closer to the launch in November 2022.

