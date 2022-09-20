BYD brings its ultra-safe Blade Batteries to the commercial EV world with new eBus platform

During a presentation at IAA Transportation in Germany this week, Chinese EV manufacturer Build Your Dreams (BYD) has shared a myriad of new commercial EV technologies that will initially debut in Europe. The most prominent of the bunch is BYD’s new eBus platform, which is powered by BYD’s durable Blade Batteries, currently being used in its passenger EVs.

BYD Co. Ltd. currently operates as one of the largest auto manufacturers in China. In 2021 alone, BYD produced over 320,000 BEVs, second in the country to only SAIC. The company recently reported sales of over 641,000 cars in the first half of 2022 as well.

Despite its massive presence in China and dozens of other countries, BYD continues expanding the reach of its passenger EVs, announcing entry into new markets like Japan, Germany, and Sweden. In the US, BYD has stuck to the commercial EV segment, offering trucks to companies like Einride and electric buses to US school districts.

In addition to the electric vehicles themselves, the company develops other technologies to support them, including batteries. BYD’s Blade Battery technology offers a more safe and durable cell to pack (CTP) configuration that has caught the attention of Tesla. It may soon be present in Model Y EVs built in Berlin.

The Blade Batteries are also currently present in all of BYD’s passenger EVs like the Seal and Han. Following a presentation in Hanover, Germany this week, BYD now looks to implement its Blade Batteries into its commercial EVs as well, starting with two new trucks and an all-electric eBus platform.

Source: BYD

BYD Blade Batteries are coming to commercial EVs

BYD shared details of its new “highly adaptable” eBus Blade Platform, which features the aforementioned Blade Batteries which free up 50% more space. This enables increased battery capacity while simultaneously reducing chassis weight, both contributing to longer range.

During the presentation, the company explained how the eBus platform is already being showcased with a next-generation 12-meter electric bus, designed specifically for Europe where it has made it debut. It was joined at the exhibit by two electrified BYD trucks as well – a 7.5-ton urban delivery truck called the ETM6, and the ETH8 – a 19-ton electric truck for logistics and waste collection.

The new-generation eBus with Blade Batteries

BYD’s new ETM6 7.5-ton and ETH8 19-ton truck

Unfortunately, BYD has yet to share any specs the new electric bus fitted with Blade Batteries will provide EU fleets, but eBus sales vice president at BYD Europe Commercial Vehicles Javier Contijoch shared excitement with the crowd in Hanover:

We are pleased to introduce BYD’s latest technological innovations to European customers, spanning eTrucks and eBuses. The launch of our eBus Blade Platform is especially exciting and represents further progression in electrification for this sector. We already enjoy solid relationships with many strategic partners and look forward to establishing more collaborations, to bring localized services and high levels of knowledgeable support and value to customers in Europe. We assist this further with BYD’s unique capability to offer total solutions supporting energy management and charging infrastructure. We see the future as electric, and through partnerships, we want to help European customers have the smoothest of journeys as they electrify their fleets.

No timeline yet on when the EU fleets will see these new commercial EVs from BYD, or if the company plans to deliver them to other markets.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.