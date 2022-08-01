BYD continues global expansion, announcing EV deliveries coming to Germany and Sweden in Q4

Just 10 days after announcing entry into the Japanese market, Build Your Dreams (BYD) has followed up with plans to sell passenger EVs in Germany and Sweden as well. As part of a new partnership with European dealer group Hedin Mobility, BYD expects to begin delivering EVs in the new EU countries before year’s end.

BYD Auto is an automotive subsidiary of BYD Co. Ltd. currently operating as one of the largest auto manufacturers in China. In 2021 alone, BYD produced over 320,000 BEVs, second in the country to only SAIC. The company recently reported sales of over 641,000 cars in the first half of 2022 alone.

BYD Auto has been delivering electrified vehicles since 2008 when it launched a plug-in hybrid version of its F3 sedan. Since then, BYD has found plenty of success in PHEVs in addition to fully-electric vehicles for passengers. not to mention BYD fleet EVs as well, including trucks and buses.

Those commercial vehicles in particular have already found success outside of China, particularly buses in North America and Europe. Back on the passenger side of EVs, BYD already launched its Tang EV in Norway back in 2020, but it appears to be expanding its global reach more rapidly as of late.

Earlier this month, the Chinese automaker announced plans to enter the Japanese market too. That launch will include a start of sales of the Atto-3 this January, followed by the BYD Seal and Dolphin in mid-2023.

Now, just over a week later, BYD has announced additional expansion to sell more passenger EVs in Europe, with deliveries to begin before they do in Japan.

The first three EVs scheduled to go on sale in Japan / Source: BYD Auto

BYD taps Hedin Mobility as EV ‘dealer+’ in Germany, Sweden

Hedin Mobility Group announced the new partnership with BYD in a press release today, describing its role as a “dealer+” for the Chinese automaker’s entry into the EV markets in Germany and Sweden. Through the new partnership, Hedin Mobility said it will sell and distribute BYD passenger EVs and will also provide after-sale services.

Hedin’s dealer model will include “BYD pioneering stores” in both EU markets, where consumers can experience the EVs up close. According to the dealer+, those retail footprints are being established in major cities in both countries – the first of which will open in Stockholm, Sweden, this October. Michael Shu, general manager and managing director, BYD Europe and International Cooperation

Division, spoke to the partnership with Hedin Mobility:

We are delighted to provide world-leading technologies within our inspirational range of new

energy passenger vehicles to the German and Swedish public. We believe the timing is perfect to meet consumer demand for more eco-friendly solutions. Our partnership with the well-respected Hedin Mobility Group has exciting potential in Sweden and Germany, and will support the entire customer experience at every phase. Together, we look forward to developing a sustainable transport future in both countries.

Hedin Mobility Group said it will sell the BYD EVs through its dealership group Hedin Bil in

Sweden and through “a number of handpicked top-of-the-line dealerships” in Germany. Sales are expected to begin this October, followed by first deliveries in Q4 2022.

That being said, neither company has shared what BYD EVs will be available in the EU. Those available models, as well as their specifications and pricing, plus dealership locations, will be made public in September.

