EGO’s 56V brushless leaf blower preps you for fall at Amazon low of $249 in New Green Deals

With fall just over a month away, it’s time to start thinking about how you’re going to handle leaves that hit the ground in the next few weeks. For that, we recommend picking up EGO’s brushless 56V cordless electric leaf blower that’s on sale for the best price that we’ve seen in years. Down to $249, today’s deal actually marks a return to the Amazon low that we last saw over two years ago there. The included 5Ah battery even allows the blower to function for up to 200 minutes per charge. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

EGO’s brushless electric leaf blower runs up to 200 minutes per charge

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 650 CFM Variable-Speed 56V Battery-powered Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 shipped. Down from $279, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since launch back in 2020. With over up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the included 5Ah battery, this blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves as we head into the fall season. The motor itself is brushless and is designed to last the long haul. It’s also part of EGO’s Power+ 56V toolkit which means that the battery and tool here will work with other gear that you might have from the brand. And, of course, there’s zero gas or oil required for this blower to function.

Save 48% on Segway Ninebot’s KickScooter Air T15 at new all-time low of $400, more from $80

Over the next week, Woot is offering deals on new and refurbished Segway Ninebot and Hover-1 Electric Scooters and Hoverboards starting from $80. Leading the way is the Segway Ninebot KickScooter Air T15 in new condition for $399.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $770 from Amazon, where it is currently sold out but available from a 3rd party Amazon storefront for $450, this 48% price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this scooter. Equipped with a 250W motor, the Air T15 can propel you at up to 12.4 MPH with a 7.5-mile range on a single charge. While this range is not huge, it is plenty for just getting out and enjoying those nice summer and fall evenings. The lightweight folding frame, regenerative braking, and built-in Bluetooth round out this electric kick scooter.

More Segway and Hover-1 deals:

ecobee SmartThermostat helps you ride out the heatwave with Siri at $196 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $195.95 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is marking the first discount since Prime Day and delivers the second-best price of the year at $53 off. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the last few weeks of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the EGO electric blower washer above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – electric pole saw, more

After shopping the EGO electric blower above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.