ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to travel at near-highway speeds on an off-road e-bike? Well, the ONYX RCR e-bike is made to do just that. It has a top speed of up to 60 MPH and features a range of up to 75 miles, which combined allow you to enjoy riding around this summer both on- and off-road with ease. It’s on sale for $250 off right now with our exclusive discount code ELEK250. Normally starting at $4,349, today’s deal marks the second-best discount that we’ve seen all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ONYX RCR e-bike with 75-mile range sees $250 price cut

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $4,099 shipped with the code ELEK250 at checkout. This sale knocks $250 off the going rate of this premium e-bike, which matches the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is just $100 above our last mention from early June. Designed to be an ultra-premium e-bike that will let you traverse the city with ease, the ONYX RCR packs a top speed of up to 60 MPH off-road and can reach speeds of 20 MPH in eco mode, which is geared for using on traditional streets and sidewalks. The extra-large battery also features up to 75 miles of range per charge, which is likely far more than enough to make it to and from work without having to plug this e-bike in. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review then head below for more.

EGO’s 24-inch Power+ 56V cordless hedge trimmer sees price cut to new low at $87

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 24-inch Brushless 56V Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $87.20 shipped. Down from a $125 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves you 30% in the process. This is part of EGO’s Power+ 56V tool lineup, so anything you have that already uses that battery is compatible here. There’s a 24-inch dual-action hardened steel reciprocating blade with a 1-inch cut capacity in tow. The electric brake stops the blade action quickly and they’re also fully serviceable should you need to do any maintenance in the future. Head to 9to5Toys for more.

BLACK+DECKER blower/vacuum/mulcher cleans your yard ahead of fall at $67

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower and Vacuum for $67.09 shipped. Down from $79, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in over a year. Designed to help you with yard cleanup, this versatile tool can either blow, vacuum, or mulch to keep the lawn neat and tidy. Should you opt for vacuum or mulch, the included leaf bag system makes disposing easy and the mulching option cuts 16 bags of leaves down to just one. Of course, being corded electric it won’t require any gas or oil to function, making this an economical solution as well. Just be sure to have an extension cord on hand to use this tool though, as you’ll have to keep it plugged in to function as it’s not battery-powered.

