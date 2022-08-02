Anker’s 256Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD falls to $200 in New Green Deals

Anker wants to keep your campsite running in every scenario. That’s where its latest 256Wh portable power station comes to play, with a total of five outputs and three different plug options. There are two 200W AC outlets, dual 2.4A USB-A plugs, and even 60W USB-C available here to recharge your devices when off-grid. It’s on sale for $200 right now, which is $50 below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Anker’s 256Wh portable power station returns to $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 256Wh Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. This saves $50 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention from July, and marks one of the best prices of the year so far. Designed for long-lasting durability, this portable power station utilizes LiFePO4 batteries which last up to “six times longer” than other technologies for an extended lifespan. It packs quite a few ports, as well, including two 200W AC plugs, dual USB-A ports with a max 2.4A output from each, and a 60W USB-C plug. All of this comes with a 256Wh total battery capacity which will recharge a phone 20+ times, power a 35W fan for six hours, and even run a 40W mini fridge for five hours. Plus, you can bring a solar panel along to recharge it when you’re on the campsite.

Rad Power Bikes launches biggest sale of the year with up to $400 off e-bikes from $1,299

Today, Rad Power Bikes is launching its largest sale of the year, taking upwards of $400 off its popular selection of e-bikes in the process. Shipping is free across the board. While the discounts span a wide range of vehicles, as well as accessories, a particular highlight has to be the RadRunner Plus Electric Utility Bike. Marked down for one of the very first times, you can now score this one for $1,699. Normally fetching $1,899, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $200 off while also undercutting our previous mention from back in June by another $100.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRunner Plus, we walked away quiet impressed, calling it one of the most capable electric bicycles we’ve taken for a spin. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings that give the RadRunner Plus its distinct look.

ONYX RCR e-bike with impressive 75-mile range hits second-best at $4,099

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offers our readers the ONYX RCR 72V Electric Motorbike on sale from $4,099 shipped with the code ELEK250 at checkout. This sale knocks $250 off the going rate of this premium e-bike, which matches the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time and is just $100 above our last mention from early June. Designed to be an ultra-premium e-bike that will let you traverse the city with ease, the ONYX RCR packs a top speed of up to 60 MPH off-road and can reach speeds of 20 MPH in eco mode, which is geared for using on traditional streets and sidewalks. The extra-large battery also features up to 75 miles of range per charge, which is likely far more than enough to make it to and from work without having to plug this e-bike in. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

