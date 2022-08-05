Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s electric scooter at $340 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of standing while riding electric scooters around town? Well, Razor’s E200s comes with an optional removable seat so you can sit down while riding for a more comfortable experience. It’s on sale for the first time in 2022 so far, dropping down to $340 at Amazon from its normal $400 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Razor electric scooter with seat sees first discount of 2022

Amazon is offering the Razor E200s Electric Scooter with Seat for $339.99 shipped. Down 15% from its normal $400 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since October and is the first drop of the year. This scooter takes things to a new level thanks to the inclusion of a removable riding seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. With those additions, you’ll enjoy a nice and smooth ride even when traversing the streets. It tops out at 12 MPH which is plenty fast enough for riding on sidewalks and the battery lasts for around 40 minutes before needing to be recharged. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to function.

Sun Joe’s Portable Electric 1600PSI Pressure Washer sees first discount to $63, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Aqua Joe sprinklers, garden hoses, and more starting from $8.40 and up to 62% off. Leading the way is the Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $62.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 30% price drop marks the first discount we’ve tracked for this pressure washer. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 1600PSI and up to 1.45 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose.

Aqua Joe Sprinklers and Garden Hose deals:

Anker’s 256Wh portable power station with 60W USB-C PD falls to $200

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 256Wh Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. This saves $50 from its regular going rate, matches our last mention from July, and marks one of the best prices of the year so far. Designed for long-lasting durability, this portable power station utilizes LiFePO4 batteries which last up to “six times longer” than other technologies for an extended lifespan. It packs quite a few ports, as well, including two 200W AC plugs, dual USB-A ports with a max 2.4A output from each, and a 60W USB-C plug. All of this comes with a 256Wh total battery capacity which will recharge a phone 20+ times, power a 35W fan for six hours, and even run a 40W mini fridge for five hours. Plus, you can bring a solar panel along to recharge it when you’re on the campsite.

