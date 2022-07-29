BLACK+DECKER blower/vacuum/mulcher cleans your yard ahead of fall at $67 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of leaves all over your yard? Well, the BLACK+DECKER blower/vacuum/mulcher is perfect for helping to clean that up. It’s able to handle just about anything you set in front of it, this yard tool is able to blow things around, vacuum them up into a bag, or mulch them to save space depending on what you need. It’s on sale for $67 which is down from its normal going rate of $79, marking one of the best prices we’ve seen in well over a year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BLACK+DECKER leaf blower and vacuum cleans your yard with ease

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Leaf Blower and Vacuum for $67.09 shipped. Down from $79, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in over a year. Designed to help you with yard cleanup, this versatile tool can either blow, vacuum, or mulch to keep the lawn neat and tidy. Should you opt for vacuum or mulch, the included leaf bag system makes disposing easy and the mulching option cuts 16 bags of leaves down to just one. Of course, being corded electric it won’t require any gas or oil to function, making this an economical solution as well. Just be sure to have an extension cord on hand to use this tool though, as you’ll have to keep it plugged in to function as it’s not battery-powered.

Sun Joe Amazon summer sale discounts electric pressure washers, mowers, more from $38

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Sun Joe electric outdoor tools headlined by its SPX3000-MAX 2800 MAX PSI Pressure Washer at $185.87 shipped. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is delivering a new 2022 low as well as the best price in well over a month at $64 off. A notable tool for having in your arsenal, Sun Joe’s higher-end pressure washer lets you replace an existing gas-powered unit or just finally bring home one of the patio cleaning machines. This model will make quick work of grime or dirt buildup with a 14.5A motor that can dish out 2,800 PSI water pressures. There are five different spray tips included in the box to go alongside a 34-inch extension wand, 35-foot power cord, and more. Head to 9to5Toys for additional Sun Joe deals from $38.

Juiced HyperScrambler 2 e-bike with 100-mile range now $300 off at $2,699

Juiced Bikes is offering a deal on its HyperScrambler 2 E-Bike for $2,699 shipped. Down $300 from its normal going rate of $2,999, today’s deal beats our last mention from November by an additional $100 to mark one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Normally, e-bikes max out at around 20 MPH top speeds and generally 20-50 miles of range. Well, the HyperScrambler takes that to the next level with a top speed of 30 MPH and an impressive range of up to 100 miles per charge. That’s thanks to the two 52V/19.2Ah batteries, which deliver nearly 2,000Wh of total capacity. On top of that, there’s integrated turn signals, a brake light, headlight, and even a 1A USB-A port to recharge your phone wile riding. Learn more about this e-bike in our hands-on review where we take a deeper dive into what it has to offer.

