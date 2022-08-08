Sun Joe 15-inch electric hedge trimmer sees first discount to $29 (20% off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of using a loud, heavy gas-powered hedge trimmer to clean up your yard’s curb appeal? Well, it’s time to finally switch over to an electric hedge trimmer. Today’s deal saves you 20%, marks the first discount, and costs just under $29 at Amazon. Sun Joe’s electric hedge trimmer isn’t just budget-friendly either, but also offers a dual-action 15-inch blade which features “40% less vibration” than single blade alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Clean up your curb appeal with this electric hedge trimmer

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 15-inch 3.8A Corded Electric Hedge Trimmer for $28.80 shipped. Normally $36, today’s deal marks a new all-time low, is the first major discount at Amazon, and saves 20%. With a 3.8A electric motor, this hedge trimmer is perfect for trimming or shaping shrubs and bushes. The electric motor also makes this a zero carbon device as it doesn’t require any fossil fuels to function. There’s two forged-iron rust-resistant 15-inch blades that works in dual-action and offer “40% less vibration” than single-action blades. On top of that, it only weighs 4.6-pounds making it fairly lightweight for longer yard care tasks.

Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s electric scooter at $340

Amazon is offering the Razor E200s Electric Scooter with Seat for $339.99 shipped. Down 15% from its normal $400 going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since October and is the first drop of the year. This scooter takes things to a new level thanks to the inclusion of a removable riding seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. With those additions, you’ll enjoy a nice and smooth ride even when traversing the streets. It tops out at 12 MPH which is plenty fast enough for riding on sidewalks and the battery lasts for around 40 minutes before needing to be recharged. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to function.

Greenwork’s 40V 8-inch Electric Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment returns to $187

Amazon is now offering the Greenworks 40V 8-inch Electric Cordless Pole Saw with Hedge Trimmer Attachment for $186.99 shipped. Normally going for $220, this 15% discount, or $33 in savings, marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen in 2022 thus far. While those trees in your yard may look nice, you could have to trim them to protect your home and you will have no issue here with its up to 8-foot reach. The 8-inch bar and chain here also feature an automatic oiling system. You will even be able to trim the hedges around your home with the included attachment here with the 2Ah battery giving you up to 65 cuts per charge.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the electric hedge trimmer deal above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals – smart thermostats, more

After shopping the electric hedge trimmer above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More. Add Electrek to your Google News feed with one click.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.