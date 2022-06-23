GM adds Plug and Charge service to its Ultium Charge 360 program beginning with EVgo

This is big. General Motors (GM) has announced that it is adding Plug and Charge capabilities to its Ultium Charging 360 network of charge providers across North America. To begin, drivers with an EVgo account will be able to utilize the convenience of Plug and Charge before GM expands the technology to additional charging networks across its Ultium Charge 360 family.

Plug and Charge is a concept first introduced into the ISO 15118 standard in 2014, although it has been much more recently that automakers around the world have started integrating compatibility into their vehicles.

The simplified concept of Plug and Charge is the ability to charge your EV and your designated credit card seamlessly through the plug itself, alleviating the need for multiple apps and charging network FOBs.

According to a report from the California Energy Commission (CEC) this past February, charging providers should pursue ISO 15118-ready DC chargers immediately, followed by AC chargers in late 2022 or 2023, as they will require a longer transition.

While several other automakers currently sell an EV or two with Plug and Charge capabilities, GM appears to be the first to begin offering it across a group of multiple charging networks, aka Ultium Charge 360 – a program originally announced in 2021.

Starting today, EVgo will be the first member of the Ultium Charge 360 family to offer Plug and Charge to GM customers with more networks certain to follow.

Plug and Charge demonstrated on a Chevy Bolt / Source: GM

Plug and Charge now available for GM drivers using EVgo

Following the official press release from GM, we’ve learned that the opportunity to utilize Plug and Charge will begin on EVgo’s charging network.

This move expands on a previous collaboration between the two companies that began in 2020, in which EVgo would provide 2,750 fast chargers across the US. In November of 2021, the parties announced an additional 500 DCFCs totaling 3,250 “Ultium ready” chargers through 2025. Per the release:

Plug and Charge streamlines the EV charging process for customers. Drivers with an EVgo account, active OnStar connected services and the GM brand app for their vehicle perform a one-time activation of Plug and Charge within the app. Once activated, they can simply plug in the charging cable and energy will start to flow to their vehicle — no additional steps needed.

Starting today, Plug and Charge is available on nearly all DC fast-charging stations on the EVgo network, and GM has already shared its intentions to expand the feature to additional charge providers in the Ultium Charge 360 program. With two additional networks recently added, the Ultium Charge family currently sits at 11:

Blink

ChargePoint

FLO

EVCS

EVGateway

EVgo

EV Connect

EVPassport

NoodoeEV

SemaConnect

Shell Recharge

Furthermore, drivers can currently find Plug and Charge capabilities in the following GM EVs:

In addition to expanding Plug and Charge to additional networks, General Motors is working to implement over 40,000 level 2 chargers across communities in the US and Canada with the help of its dealership network.

