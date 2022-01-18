Blink to deploy Level 2 EV chargers at GM dealerships across North America

Blink Charging Co. announced it will be supplying its IQ 200 Level 2 EV chargers to participating GM dealerships across the US and Canada. Together with the help of facility services provider ABM, Blink will implement its EV chargers in the backs and fronts of GM dealerships, depending on their orders.

Blink Charging Co. ($BLNK) is an international EV charging network operating over 30,000 ports across thirteen different countries. In addition to charging hardware and services, Blink’s Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates and tracks connected charging stations and gathers the charging data each provides.

The charging network kicked off 2022 with a slew of new charging products unveiled at CES in Las Vegas. This included an HQ 200 home charger, MQ 200 fleet charger, and a “Vision” version of its IQ 200 charger, complete with two 30″ LCD screens.

According to Blink’s latest press release, the standard version of the IQ 200 EV charger is what is being deployed to GM’s family of dealerships.

Blink’s IQ 200 Charger / Source: Blink Charging Co.

Blink says EV charger orders from GM dealers continue to grow

The charging network shared that it already has begun shipping its EV chargers to select GM dealerships and already has orders in place to supply more to US and Canada-based dealerships over the next several months.

In speaking to a spokesperson for Blink, we were told there were no set targets for this agreement with GM and its dealers, but the company has already seen over a thousand orders. Blink anticipates orders for its EV chargers will continue to grow as GM expands its EV offerings.

Blink claims its IQ 200 chargers are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available, producing 80 Amps of output while delivering 19.2 kW to the EV plugged in. Additionally, the IQ 200 features local load management, allowing for 2-20 chargers to utilize a single shared circuit. Michael D. Farkas, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging spoke about the collaboration with GM:

We are proud to bring Blink’s EV charging stations to GM dealerships, providing the vital infrastructure needed to charge GM’s growing lineup of EV models. As transportation continues to shift towards becoming more electric, Blink’s technologically advanced EV charging infrastructure will help play a significant role in accelerating EV mass adoption.

We again asked Blink if these chargers would be deployed in the back-of-house to charge EVs on the GM lot, or also the front of dealerships to demonstrate how charging works to potential customers.

We were told that GM is expecting its dealers to deploy EV charging in both front-of-house and back-of house. However, Blink said its seeing a significant amount of the orders for back-of-house service areas to start. That being said, Blink expects to see more orders for public-facing chargers once the back-of-the house deployments are complete.

